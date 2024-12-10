Few modern-day partnerships between a director and actor are as strong and unwavering as that of Wes Anderson (as director) and Bill Murray (as actor). Anderson has directed 11 feature-length films to date, with Murray appearing, in some capacity, in nine of them, and he’s slated to make his 10th appearance in an Anderson film for the director’s upcoming 12th.

It’s a pairing that rivals the likes of Akira Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune, and John Ford and John Wayne, to give two examples from cinema history. Time will tell if Anderson + Murray can match such collaborations on a purely numerical basis, but for now, here’s a ranking of every Anderson film according to how much Murray there is, starting with the shockingly Bill Murray-free, and ending with a film that saw Murry playing the title character.

10 'Bottle Rocket' (1996) and 'Asteroid City' (2023)

Murray-free movies

Some slack can be cut for Bottle Rocket regarding its lack of Bill Murray, seeing as it was Wes Anderson’s first feature film, and he probably just hadn't connected with his (potential) favorite actor yet. Also, to Bottle Rocket’s credit, there are some pretty great actors here to distract you from the fact there’s no Murray, including the likes of James Caan and both Owen and Luke Wilson.

Then, Asteroid City also stands as the other Wes Anderson feature that doesn’t have Bill Murray. Despite that, it is still remarkably heavy with Wes Anderson trademarks. Also, it came close to having Bill Murray in it, who was slated to play the character Steve Carell ended up playing, but had COVID-19 during the time he was set to film. He later contributed to the film in another way, starring in a short promotional film trailer for Asteroid City.