The new film mars their third collaboration, after 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'The French Dispatch.'

Wes Anderson is currently in the pre-production phase of his untitled next project. As the project begins to take shape, so too does the cast, and the newest actor attached to the project is Tony Revolori, reuniting him with the director for the third time.

As reported by Deadline, the director and star of the 2014 multi-Oscar Award-winning film The Grand Budapest Hotel are once again reuniting for Anderson's next picture. This third collaboration between Anderson and Revolori comes after the duo recently worked together on Anderson's latest film The French Dispatch, which is set to release in theaters in October. Revolori's role in The Grand Budapest Hotel is a consider his breakout performance, and the actor has since appeared in the MCU Spider-Man films, Dope, and The 5th Wave.

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: 'The French Dispatch' Review: The Most Wes Anderson Movie to Ever Wes Anderson | Cannes 2021

Revolori will also be joining fellow Anderson alums Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson Bill Murray. Also included in the cast are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, who will be performing in their first Anderson film. Outside of the fact that Anderson is writing and directing, as well as these casting announcements and that it will be filming in Spain, there is very little known about this upcoming project, though Deadline says that the film's production "gained momentum" after the strong showing of The French Dispatch at Cannes.

Revolori is also part of the upcoming Sony and Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, and was recently seen in the second season of Apple’s Servant. He is also starring in the Disney+ series Willow, which is currently wrapping up production of its first season. Revolori and Anderon's next collaboration, The French Dispatch, will be coming to theaters on October 22.

KEEP READING: Wes Anderson Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'The Wheel of Time' Image Reveals That the First Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow Courtesy of the beautiful Rosamund Pike of course.

Read Next