Everyone knows that Wes Anderson movies are defined by how they look visually, and how the characters within them tend to act (plenty of deadpan line deliveries for humorous and/or quirky effect). But Anderson's filmography also stands out for how well-written his films just about always are, as while some look a little more vibrant or, for lack of a better term, "Wes Anderson-y," the quality of all the screenplays he wrote or co-wrote tends to remain pretty consistent.

A good way to demonstrate Anderson's writing talents is to highlight some of the best lines of dialogue found throughout his filmography. Of course, writing a screenplay involves more than just writing dialogue, but the words viewers hear naturally stand out, and that becomes even more apparent when characters tend to have distinctive ways of speaking, just as Wes Anderson's characters often do. The following picks one memorable line of dialogue from all of his feature films besides Asteroid City (sorry, Asteroid City), and roughly ranks them from great to greatest (which is admittedly very subjective... but it's what it is).

10 "Maybe with good luck we'll find what eluded us in the places we once called home."

'The French Dispatch' (2021)

Of every movie directed by Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch feels like it might be the one that indulges in certain Anderson stylistic touches the most, distilling much of what people associate with the filmmaker into one very Wes Anderson-y movie. It tells a series of tales all based on stories written by a fictional newspaper, each one being typically quirky, funny, and sometimes a little sad, complete with typically Anderson-like characters and all his visual trademarks, too.

There are three main stories between two others that serve as a prologue and then epilogue respectively, with the third of these main segments containing a surprisingly moving exchange between two characters (played by Jeffrey Wright and Stephen Park) who both feel like outsiders in France. The French Dispatch calls attention to this scene, too, and its somewhat strange/possibly disconnected nature to the main storyline it appears in, but it’s heartfelt and memorable, in any event.

9 Chief: "That kid is gonna get us all put to sleep. Euthanized. We won't find the dog, but we will die trying." Rex: "Not a bad way to go."

'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

The use of animation and a focus on canine characters might make Isle of Dogs look like a kid’s movie, but it’s definitely not aimed solely at them (though certain kids might still enjoy it). It was Anderson’s second feature-length animated movie, and probably his second-best, too… though for what it’s worth, it’s still pretty good overall and certainly worth watching for any fans of the filmmaker.

The plot revolves around a group of stray dogs helping a young boy find his lost dog, which is summed up pretty well by the above exchange of dialogue. The dark comedy inherent in this dialogue also establishes how Isle of Dogs isn’t exactly your average animated movie about talking animals, but thankfully, things never get too dark or depressing, with Wes Anderson here once again balancing comedy with some slightly heavier stuff well.

8 "That sounds like poetry. Poems don't always have to rhyme, you know. They're just supposed to be creative."

'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Wes Anderson likes making movies about young people coming of age, but he doesn’t often do this by focusing on children; it’s more common to see such stories involving teenagers or young adults. With Moonrise Kingdom, the story was centered on a pair of 12-year-olds who are pen pals, and decide to run away into the wild together, sending various adults into a panicked state as they begin searching for the youngsters.

Also typical for Anderson, the characters have some degree of being wise beyond their ages, leading them to at one point get philosophical about binoculars and seeing things up close, and how such a discussion doesn’t have to rhyme to have some level of poetry or beauty to it. Maybe it’s unlikely many 12-year-olds would talk in such a way, but as is the case with most of Wes Anderson’s stronger movies, you believe such dialogue could exist within the slightly heightened/whimsical world the characters live in.

7 Mole: "I just want to see... a little sunshine." Mr. Fox: "But you're nocturnal, Phil. Your eyes barely open on a good day."

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Unlike another acclaimed and distinctive animated movie from 2009, Fantastic Mr. Fox sadly wasn’t all that successful at the box office, but garnered critical praise and continues to hold up as one of Wes Anderson’s best movies some 15 years later. It’s an adaptation of the Roald Dahl story of the same name, containing beautiful stop-motion animation as well as being wonderfully fast-paced and frequently funny, too.

Fantastic Mr. Fox is about the titular character being a thief who clashes with farmers because of his actions, all the while showing himself to be sarcastic, witty, and ultimately not a bad person (or fox, to be more precise) at his core, and by the film's end. He’s definitely not above being a bit of a jerk (a funny one, at least) to some of those around him, though, like a mole named Phil who aspires for something more than a life spent underground.

6 "You've never worked a day in your life. How can you be exhausted?"

'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

Wes Anderson’s feature directorial debut, Bottle Rocket, might not be one of his very best movies, but it is still a fun watch and contains some great lines here and there (thanks to a screenplay written by Anderson and frequent collaborator Owen Wilson). It’s about some young thieves who ultimately aren’t very well-prepared for a certain heist being planned, but nevertheless seem determined to try and pull it off.

Bottle Rocket captures a certain kind of 1990s-era laidback or even lazy attitude, seen in other films by young up-and-coming directors of the time, like Kevin Smith (with Clerks) and Richard Linklater (with the very appropriately titled Slacker). The above line of dialogue spells this out pretty well, and can honestly work to summarize the strangely relaxed and offbeat/humorous tone of Bottle Rocket overall.

5 "I wonder if the three of us would've been friends in real life. Not as brothers, but as people."

'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

The Darjeeling Limited is one of the more underrated Wes Anderson movies, and stands out from some of his later works by having a focus on just three main characters, instead of a sprawling ensemble cast that results in movies that feel like they employ half of Hollywood. Fitting the narrow focus of The Darjeeling Limited is its simple premise, which follows three brothers trying to bond on a train ride across India one year on from their father’s funeral.

This makes The Darjeeling Limited something of a road movie, too, even though its use of a train as the mode of transport might qualify it to be more accurately labeled a “rail movie” (here till Thursday; try the veal!). It also allows for plenty of humorous dialogue, which makes the heavier or more dramatic line here and there – like the above one – hit all the more hard in contrast.

4 "My top schools where I want to apply to are Oxford and the Sorbonne. My safety's Harvard."

'Rushmore' (1998)

Rivaling or possibly even surpassing Moonrise Kingdom in quality is Rushmore, which might well stand as Wes Anderson’s very best coming-of-age movie as a result. This was Anderson’s second feature film, and ended up being a notable improvement on the already solid Bottle Rocket, with the plot of Rushmore being about a brilliant young student whose extracurricular activities and intense crush on a teacher may threaten to undermine his future prospects.

Rushmoremanages to be mostly funny, and when it gets dramatic, it’s not often in a tragic or upsetting way; these parts just function as moments where the film proves itself unafraid to get a little more real and bring its main character back down to earth somewhat. Before these moments do just that, though, protagonist Max Fischer establishes himself to be more than a little confident and over-ambitious, as is demonstrated by his casual declaration of the high-ranking and prestigious universities he wants to apply to.

3 "You're looking so well, darling... they've done a marvelous job. I don't know what sort of cream they've put on you down at the morgue, but... I want some."

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is arguably Wes Anderson’s most exciting movie, containing its fair share of unpredictable narrative turns and sequences that would be right at home in an action/thriller movie, were they presented without Anderson’s whimsical stylistic touches. Still, even hardcore action movie fans shouldn’t be disappointed by this, because the somewhat fantastical touches make The Grand Budapest Hotel both unique visually and overall very funny.

Much of the humor comes from Ralph Fiennes’ character, with the actor giving one of his best-ever performances (and probably the greatest performance he’s ever given in a comedic movie). One of his best moments comes from looking at the dead body of one character (Tilda Swinton, with her and Fiennes being just two of the many big-name actors appearing here) and commenting on how great the funeral home made her look. If he existed in the same universe as a certain HBO show, maybe he’d want to pay the Fisher family a visit.

2 Chas: "I've had a rough year, dad." Royal: "I know you have, Chassie."

'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Even if The Royal Tenenbaums might not balance its emotional highs and lows quite as well as some later Wes Anderson movies, it does still undeniably contain some of the director’s funniest and most soul-crushing sequences. Anderson made a movie with a large ensemble cast for the first time here, showcasing the misadventures of a very dysfunctional family in ways that are sometimes hilarious, and sometimes tragic.

You do have to admire the ambition of what The Royal Tenenbaums is going for, and there are parts that are undoubtedly hard to forget, once experienced. One of the most emotionally affecting scenes takes place between father (Gene Hackman) and son (Ben Stiller), with the latter being open about how he’s been feeling, and the former reciprocating the honesty and emotional vulnerability displayed. It’s a heartfelt and remarkably sincere moment, and arguably one of the best exchanges of dialogue in any Anderson movie.

1 "Yeah, it's pretty good isn't it... I wonder if it remembers me..."

'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

It’s hard to discuss the most memorable dialogue in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou without also giving away much of what makes the film’s best scene – one that takes place right near the end – so good. Much of the film revolves around the titular character’s relentless and ultimately tragic quest for revenge, and when he finally finds what he’s looking for, he’s overcome with emotion for a variety of reasons, all of which will be felt deeply by viewers who’ve found themselves connected to the quirky adventure that preceded the scene in question.

Before this tearjerking scene near the film’s conclusion, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou might well feel like one of Wes Anderson’s messier and perhaps more divisive films, but things are brought together wonderfully near the end. That some of the filmmaker’s best writing (Noah Baumbach co-wrote the screenplay though, it should be noted) is backed by a beautiful Sigur Rós song and some dazzlingly unique animation also helps, too.

