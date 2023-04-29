There's Wes Anderson's unique cinematic style is like no other. His films are like storybooks, intricate and detailed, right down to the analysis of the color palettes. Over his directorial tenure, audiences have marveled over the execution of his films, marveling at the cinematic precision found within every frame. Despite his efforts and seven Oscar nominations, "Academy Award Winning" is a title yet to be bestowed upon him.

His films have garnered a particular fan base of cinephiles who understand and appreciate his work's tone and standards. Anderson consistently uses the same familiar actors in almost all of his movies alongside a regular crew of filmmakers and collaborators, producing a new film every two or three years. With 10 features under his belt, how do they stack against IMDb ratings?

10 'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

His directorial debut in more than one way, Bottle Rocket launched Anderson's career. In a simple tale, three dysfunctional young men attempt to plan a crime spree only to realize they know nothing about being a criminal. Initially a short starring Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Robert Musgrave, writers Anderson and Wilson quickly saw the potential and created a feature film.

An excellent introduction to Anderson's career, Bottle Rocket truly demonstrated that Anderson's collaborative career could only go up from here. Despite being the lowest rated on IMDb, this film is foundational-must for any fan of Anderson's.

9 'The French Dispatch' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Marking the 10th feature film under his belt, The French Dispatchis so well-done that it's hard to follow. On the cusp of the final edition of The French Dispatch magazine, lovable editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) refuses to cut any of his journalists’ pieces, catapulting audiences into the situations that inspired each prose.

For audiences new to Anderson, this feature is quite alienating. There's a lot going on within his iconic styling and pacing that loses the inexperienced viewers. The loyal fans of the filmmaker thoroughly appreciated his love letter to journalism and balked at its snub from the 94th Academy Awards.

8 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This is one of the few Anderson films that is loved more by audiences than critics. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou features Bill Murray as the titular Steve Zissou, an oceanographer with a vendetta against the mythical shark that killed his partner.

Visually impeccable — as all of Anderson's films are — this feature sank more than it swam as its story didn't quite hook audiences as tightly as others in the director's canon. For movie lovers not completely sold on Anderson, this isn't the one to change their tone.

7 'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

An exploration of grief and familial ties, The Darjeeling Limitedis a worthwhile dramedy for audiences new to Anderson's work. Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody star as three brothers who attempt to process their grief and restore their bond by traveling across India a year after their father's death.

While the humor and aesthetic appeal to a specific audience, The Darjeeling Limited still emulates the dysfunctions of an estranged family. This common theme finds its way into most, if not all, of Anderson's films. Roman Coppola and Schwartzmanco-wrote the feature alongside Anderson.

6 'Rushmore' (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

The second feature for the iconic director, Rushmore, has remained a cult favorite to this day. Jason Schwartzman stars as Max, an ambitious teenager at Rushmore Academy who finds himself in an odd predicament when the man he sought romantic advice from begins an affair with the teacher Max has fallen for.

Rushmore would mark the first of nine collaborations between Bill Murray and Anderson. Quirky, this foundational film in Anderson's career, is a story that could land in multiple genres, making it a classic.

5 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

One of cinema's most awkward families, the Tenenbaums manage to remain in the top five of Anderson's features. The Royal Tenenbaumsfinds the titular family reuniting unexpectedly one winter, their familiar history unfolding over two decades of dysfunction at the fault of the family patriarch (Gene Hackman).

Equal parts satire and sentimental, this movie earned Anderson his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay that he shared with co-writer Owen Wilson. The star-studded cast features the Anderson regulars his audiences are so familiar with.

4 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The second animated feature in Anderson's canon, Isle of Dogs certainly holds its own against his earlier films. This is the tale of a young Japanese boy searching for his dog after the country banishes the canines to a trash island. Featuring the usual suspects of Anderson's casting, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, and Bob Balaban, round out the voices of the behind the dog pack.

Isle of Dogs is a stunning representation of stop-motion animation, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. The sushi scene alone deserved the golden statute; however, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseprovided tough competition and secured the win.

3 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

For Anderson fans, this is arguably one of the most beloved tales in Anderson's catalog. Moonrise Kingdom is a coming-of-age tale about a pair of preteen lovers escaping into the wilderness, causing the town's adults to form a search party to track them down. This film is not only a romance but is a love letter to the fantasies of childhood adventure.

Hailed as some of Anderson's best work, Moonrise Kingdom only received one Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, which Anderson shared the nomination with co-writer Roman Coppola. A whimsical film that withstands the test of time, over a decade later, audiences are still returning to this tale.

2 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This entry in Anderson's filmography proved that his stylistic approach to filmmaking could translate well to animation. Fantastic Mr. Fox stars George Clooney as the voice of Mr. Fox, a family patriarch and woodland leader whose farm raiding ways have led to retaliation by the local farmers. The film is based upon the Roald Dahl book and even features Anderson's voice as Weasel.

Anderson enlisted the help of Noah Baumbach to pen the adaptation's script. His first swing at an animated feature earned Anderson an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. In a genre saturated by princesses and CGI animation styles, Fantastic Mr. Fox truly set itself apart from the competition.

1 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Earning a healthy nine Oscar nominations and four wins, The Grand BudapestHotelis truly Anderson at his best. Like many of his films, there are stories within stories among the walls of this hotel. A writer is taken through the history of the wild adventures of an extraordinary concierge and a lobby boy during the hotel's wonder years.

This feature is top-rated at number 184 among IMDb's Top 250 Movies. His efforts earned Anderson his first Oscar nomination for Best Director and third writing nomination. Awarded the win for Best Production Design, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a work of cinematic art and remains Anderson's best so far.

