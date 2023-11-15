Wes Anderson has been making feature films for over a quarter of a century at this point, and has developed an unmistakable filmmaking style; one where you know it when you see it. His characters often speak in similar manners, regardless of the film they're in, and he likes to make movies about brilliant yet oftentimes awkward outcasts. His visual style is often filled with precise camera movements and intense symmetry, and he has numerous actors whom he's worked with multiple times (most notably Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton).

His trademarks are so recognizable that it's hard to describe many Wes Anderson movies without resorting to calling them "Wes Anderson-y," much the same way "Lynchian" gets used to describe David Lynch movies or movies similar to his, and ditto for the term "Spielbergian" relating to Steven Spielberg. What follows is an attempt to rank Wes Anderson's feature films by how Wes Anderson-y they are (essentially, how prominent those famed trademarks of his are throughout). Don't take it too seriously, though, because, in their own special ways, every Wes Anderson movie is Wes Anderson-y.

11 'Rushmore' (1998)

Rushmore was Wes Anderson's second feature film and still stands both as one of his strongest movies and one of the best releases of the 1990s. It tells the story of a gifted but troubled young high school student and the way his life unravels when he realizes he's fallen for a first-grade teacher.

It might not be peak Wes Anderson when it comes to his visual style and intensely offbeat dialogue, but it still has undeniable traces of those things. It is decidedly more grounded than most of Anderson's films, feeling perhaps the most plausible and down-to-earth, with these qualities also being key to why it's one of his most emotional and overall entertaining movies.

10 'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

Released two years before Rushmore, and serving as a feature-length expansion of a 1994 short film, Bottle Rocket stands as Wes Anderson's first full-length film. It has the sorts of characters, humor, and surprising sense of pathos that you might find in his later works, but its visual style is a little scrappier and its world is more grounded than many future films of his.

With a crime-related comedic storyline about three struggling crooks trying to pull off a series of robberies, maybe it's a tiny bit more heightened than Rushmore. Ultimately, though, Bottle Rocket stands out from most of his post-2000 works similar to Rushmore, and further decreasing its Wes Anderson-y-ness is the fact that it's one of the few feature films of his to lack any Bill Murray.

9 'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

On the surface, The Darjeeling Limited is very Wes Anderson-y. Indeed, it represents the point in an overall ranking of this sort where the filmmaker's trademarks and recurring techniques begin becoming more apparent, with The Darjeeling Limited getting to that level thanks to it starring three frequent Anderson collaborators (Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody) and by having a story that explores themes of family and grief.

Some of Anderson's movies, both before and since this one, have been characterized by their large ensemble casts, to the point where the presence of many A-listers feels like another Anderson conversion. The relatively small main cast and focus on just three brothers here makes it feel small-scale by the director's standards, though several recognizable actors - including Bill Murray, Anjelica Huston, and Natalie Portman - do show up in smaller roles.

8 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Moonrise Kingdom feels like a collision between the sorts of coming-of-age, smaller movies Wes Anderson made in the 1990s, and the other 2010s films of his with large casts that made such movies feel surprisingly epic. Some might want to call it the best of both worlds, as a result; not too much Wes Anderson, and not too little - a movie that gets its Goldilocks on by being just right.

The core story is about two 12-year-olds who go on the run and hide out in the wilderness, with the larger adult cast being made up of characters who are searching desperately for the pair. It's a very charming and constantly entertaining movie, and it feels as though it might well appeal to those who don't love the more Wes Anderson-y movies in Wes Anderson's filmography.

7 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Before judging it by how many or few Wes Anderson trademarks it has, it's important to note that Fantastic Mr. Fox is a very good film overall, and perhaps one of the director's best. It adapts the famed Roald Dahl story of the same name and follows a fox who clashes with several human farmers after stealing from them.

It's animated, but that didn't stop it from attracting an all-star voice cast, with A-list talent here including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson. It's a blast to watch and retains Wes Anderson's visual style when it comes to colors, symmetry, and camera movements, even within the format of stop-motion animation.

6 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

In some ways, yes, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou is extremely Wes Anderson-y. Much of the film revolves around the strained bond between a father and his probable son. The characters are involved in a creative field (documentary filmmaking), there's an all-star cast, some quirky humor mixed with dramatic elements, and uniquely Wes Anderson-y visuals (especially with some of the set design).

Yet there are also elements of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou that differentiate it from some of his more recent films. It's the closest thing Anderson's made yet to an action movie, there is a sense of believability and surprising realism to some sequences throughout, and it also feels like it lets its guard down emotionally a little more (not much by way of ironic detachment here). It's sentimental and quirky in equal measure, being something of an Anderson balancing act like Moonrise Kingdom, even if it's also a tad more Anderson-y than that one.

5 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

After a relatively accessible (though slightly offbeat) animated film made in 2009, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Wes Anderson waded into weirder territory with Isle of Dogs. This is a more challenging movie as a result, made apparent by its strange plot, which centers on a community of dogs that live on an island that's also a giant garbage dump at some point in the future.

It's the quirkiest Wes Anderson animated film to date, feeling like a natural extension to the already slightly offbeat stop-motion animated film that was Fantastic Mr. Fox. The results are also pretty good overall, for what that's worth, but at the same time, Isle of Dogs is one Wes Anderson film that's pretty uncommon to see at the top of an individual's personal ranking.

4 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

The Royal Tenenbaums marked the first time Wes Anderson made a movie with a full-on ensemble cast, and one filled with big-name actors at that. Gene Hackman leads said cast, playing the troubled/distant patriarch of the titular family, with the rest of the cast including the likes of Ben Stiller, Anjelica Huston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, Bill Murray, Danny Glover, and Owen Wilson (wow indeed) among others.

There's family drama, tragicomic elements, a relatively large cast of characters, and also more on offer here when it comes to distinctly Wes Anderson-y visuals than have been seen before. He'd push all these aspects harder in the 2010s and beyond, furthering the idea of a "Wes Anderson style," but much of it was first properly on offer - in a big, noticeable way - back in 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums.

3 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Given it's one of the most noteworthy, famous, and celebrated chapters in Wes Anderson's career, The Grand Budapest Hotel is also one of the most Wes Anderson-y movies in Wes Anderson's body of work. It has one of his biggest casts, with literally too many names to even begin to list, and plenty of A-listers that only show up for a moment or two and then vanish.

It revolves around a prestigious hotel, with the main characters being an employee and his protégé, with The Grand Budapest Hotel covering the misadventures they get up to. It's got the kind of pacing, camerawork, large cast, use of color, intricate sets, and somewhat complex framing device(s) you'd expect out of a later (or more Wes Anderson-y) Wes Anderson film, overall making it rank among his most Wes Anderson-iest.

2 'Asteroid City' (2023)

Asteroid City is the most recent feature film from Wes Anderson, but he followed it up later in 2023 with a series of short films based on Roald Dahl stories. There is one key Wes Anderson ingredient that Asteroid City lacks, which might be the only thing keeping it back from being most distinctly a film of his, and that's the lack of Bill Murray (the first time since Rushmore he didn't appear in an Anderson film).

He adds so many ideas and obscure elements here regarding it being a story within a story (maybe within another story?) that Asteroid City becomes narratively intense, and a bit hard to summarize. It's perhaps his most difficult film, thanks to how far it pushes certain Wes Anderson-y elements, and arguably is to Anderson's filmography what the supremely intense Inland Empire is to the filmography of David Lynch.

1 'The French Dispatch' (2021)

In the end, The French Dispatch is on a pretty much equal level of Wes Anderson-iness to Asteroid City, but The French Dispatch has Anderson regular Bill Murray in it, which gives it the edge. Otherwise, the gang's all here when it comes to Anderson motifs: the cast is made up of almost everyone in Hollywood, there are sequences divided into chapters, there's precise camerawork, there's format shifts (black-and-white to color, aspect ratio changes; stuff like that), and there's a framing device.

That framing device is a newspaper publishing its final issue, with the stories covered throughout the film all being stories covered in a memorial edition. This lets Wes Anderson have even more characters/actors than normal, and works as a strong way to keep the visuals fresh and, typically for Anderson, creative. It's the most Wes Anderson-y film of his, and as for where it would rank in his filmography? Maybe somewhere around the middle... it's good, but maybe could've used a little more grounded emotion.

