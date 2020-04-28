Wes Anderson Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

There are few filmmakers whose work is as instantly recognizable as Wes Anderson. Although he’s unafraid to showcase his many influences, he has a style all his own that many have tried to duplicate but to little avail. He’s a skilled artist with a distinct voice, one that melds erudite childhood with deadpan retorts, slapstick with melancholy, and somehow it all works in perfect symmetry. For some, you either love or hate his work, but there’s more levels to his filmography than that. He’s a writer and director who has grown since bursting on the scene in 22 years ago with Bottle Rocket, and his development has been fascinating to watch.

I’ve ranked all of Anderson’s feature films from worst to best. I look forward to hearing what you think.