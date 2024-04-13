Wes Anderson has one of the most recognizable visual styles of any filmmaker. With symmetrical framing, vibrant color palettes, and carefully curated set designs, he has made his style quite easy to pick out. Celebrated for his meticulous attention to detail, Anderson takes viewers into immersive worlds and stories, always bringing in the biggest stars. His movies leave audiences no other choice than to flock to the cinema, building a popular basis with film buffs and anyone looking for something a bit eclectic.

Anderson's style embodies a visual flair with deadpan humor constituted in emotional depth, a curated soundtrack, and a unique narrative approach often influenced by other mediums. As he gained more liberty and creative freedoms, Anderson expanded the boundaries of narrative storytelling, blending comedy and drama and poignantly evoking themes of love, loss, and belonging. Anderson's movies are always visually vibrant and cohesive, overflowing with style and quaint charm, but some outrank the others when it comes to better capturing the director's distinct approach.

11 ‘Bottle Rocket’ (1996)

Cast: Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Robert Musgrave

In his first feature, Anderson shows his unique ability to blend silly and witty comedy with drama. Audiences follow the misadventures of two best friends, Anthony and Dignan, who decide to embark on a life of crime after the former is released from a mental hospital. As they attempt their heists, they encounter numerous setbacks, confronting issues of loyalty within their friendship.

Looking at the trajectory of Anderson's career, fans can see a developing progression, honing in on certain attributes over others. Despite being a commercial failure, Bottle Rocket gained a cult following that launched Anderson's mainstream career. Showcasing some of his distinct hallmarks of storytelling, the director utilizes a low-budget atmosphere with interesting characters that are worth paying attention to. The film isn't as colorful or visually idiosyncratic as his future efforts, opting for a more grounded approach that makes it intriguing yet distinctively sober.

10 ‘Rushmore’ (1998)

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams

With Rushmore, Anderson became a distinct voice of independent cinema, emphasizing his ability to bring audiences into seemingly extraordinary worlds. At the prestigious Rushmore Academy, Max Fischer takes part in many extracurricular activities despite being academically subpar. As the story follows Max, audiences see his unusual friendship with a disillusioned industrialist and his infatuation with his first-grade teacher.

Max goes through struggles in his personal life and at school, resulting in an oddly relatable coming-of-age story. Anderson takes the boarding school aesthetic to the next level, using costumes and sets to heighten the nostalgia and crafting an early entry into the "light academia" trend. He fills both with vibrant colors and quirky props that contribute to the overall atmosphere, reminding viewers not to take anything too seriously. From Max’s eccentric bedroom to the elaborate stage productions he orchestrates, each set is carefully crafted to reflect the characters' personalities and Rushmore's overall offbeat tone.

9 ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ (2001)

Cast: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Gwyneth Paltrow

Revolving around a dysfunctional and eccentric family, The Royal Tenenbaums is one of Anderson's most tragic films, showing a once-successful family that has fallen on hard times. When the patriarch, who is no longer at the helm of the ship, tries to weasel his way back into his family's life, they'll tackle unresolved tensions and resentments from their past. Through a series of comedic and poignant moments, the film explores forgiveness as the lead figure pushes for reconciliation.

While Anderson’s style is still obvious, The Royal Tenenbaum's aesthetic differs slightly from his other work, using a muted color palette and a slightly grittier atmosphere to reflect the melancholic and introspective tone the characters experience. Standing out in Anderson’s filmography for its exploration of complex family dynamics, The Royal Tenenbaums leans heavily into the dramatic side. It features a more complex narrative structure compared to his other films, as multiple storylines intertwine and unfold throughout the duration, introducing one of Anderson's most familiar techniques of using narration as an additional layer of storytelling and perspective.

8 ‘The Darjeeling Limited’ (2007)

Cast: Adrian Brody, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman

The most spiritual film in Anderson's filmography, The Darjeeling Limited is set on a train as three estranged brothers come together to reconnect and reconcile their differences since the death of their father. On their journey, they encounter various obstacles that force revelations about themselves and their relationships. With themes of grief as well as an exploration into the existential search for one's meaning, The Darjeeling Limited is a fascinating portrayal of India’s culture.

The majority of Anderson's films are set in whimsical worlds and settings, while they take place in a real location, adding a unique cultural dimension as he aims to delve into the dynamics of brotherhood. Unlike his other films with sprawling narratives and large ensemble casts, The Darjeeling Limited maintains a relatively narrow focus and more intimate storytelling experience. The film still has his signature pans and tilts, but the cinematography is more focused on the vibrant landscapes and cultural richness than on his own craftiness.

7 ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’ (2004)

Cast: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston

Combining elements of adventure and comedy, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou follows esteemed oceanographer Steve Zissou as he sets out on a journey to seek revenge on a mythical jaguar shark that killed his partner during a documentary expedition. Along the way, Zissou is joined by an eccentric crew, including his estranged son, a journalist, and a variety of other odd characters that add to the absurdity.

Anderson takes the family dynamic once again and uses his whimsical style to personify the characters. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou features visually striking sets, costumes, and props, contributing to the idiosyncratic quirks of everyone aboard the boat. Plus, the striking oceanic setting allows for a different visual and narrative dynamic. With the addition of the music composition, which plays a prominent role in setting the tone and enhancing the surrounding atmosphere, the film becomes an excellent entry in Anderson's stylish filmography.

6 ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ (2012)

Cast: Edward Norton, Jared Gilman, Bruce Willis

Moonrise Kingdom follows the story of two young lovers, Sam and Suzy, who decide to run away together on a remote New England island in the 1960s. As they evade capture by the island's adults, a search party looks for them. The film brings a muted pastel color palette to evoke nostalgia and explore universal emotions involving young love, independence, and a search for belonging.

Heartwarming and irresistibly quirky, Moonrise Kingdom makes the viewer feel they are in an impressionist painting. Along with meticulous attention to set design and color composition, the film plays with costuming—characters outfitted in retro costumes reflect the period as well as each character. With bold patterns, vintage styles, and eclectic accessories, Moonrise Kingdom is a vivid depiction and love letter to the stylish sensibilities of 1960s Americana.

5 ‘Isle of Dogs’ (2018)

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton

The second animated film by the filmmaker, Isle of Dogs is set in a dystopian Japan. It follows a young boy named Atari, who embarks on a journey to find his lost dog, Spots, on Trash Island, a place where all dogs have been exiled due to a canine flu outbreak. Atari is aided by a pack of scrappy dogs along the way who join him on his quest.

Even though Isle of Dogs is a departure in format and subject matter, it still bears Anderson's unmistakable visual print with symmetrical compositions, detailed sets, and whimsical visuals. By using a mix of CGI and stop-motion, the film incorporates many elements of Japanese culture and design, giving an engaging cinematic experience. Anderson's lively imagination runs free, crafting a pastel-colored adventure that is as endearing and charming as it's thoughtful and technically impressive.

4 ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ (2009)

Cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, this spectacular film follows Mr. Fox, a clever and cunning fox who outwits three mean farmers by stealing food from their farms to feed his family and friends. When the farmers begin a coalition to eradicate the pests, a thrilling and humorous adventure begins as the local fauna scheme to beat the humans at their own game.

Wes Anderson has always been fascinated with multiple mediums and ways to interact with audiences. Using animation adds a charming quality to a children’s film. Fantastic Mr. Fox also plays as one of the fall essentials to watch, as a beautiful tungsten backdrop highlights the fall weather, which affects the animals. For its individuality, Fantastic Mr. Fox stands alone as one of a kind, always in conversation with Anderson's best movies by showing he is a master regardless of the way he decides to work.

3 ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014)

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody

In strong contention as Anderson's greatest film, The Grand Budapest Hotel received nine Academy Award nominations. Starring a massive ensemble cast led by Ralph Fiennes, the critically acclaimed movie follows a lobby boy and the hotel's manager as they become entangled in a twisted plot over a stolen painting.

Giving way to some of the most beautifully crafted shots, The Grand Budapest Hotel is Anderson’s best movie, harnessing all of the tools audiences have become familiar with. Anderson conjures a unique enough world that makes life in a hotel seem full of adventure. From the pastel colors to the silent film techniques, the world of Budapest is immersive, vivid, instantly striking, and delightfully inviting. Down to the writing and performances, The Grand Budapest Hotel is perfectly executed to make sure no screw is left unturned.

2 ‘Asteroid City’ (2023)

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Ed Norton, Maya Hawke

In one of the most self-reflexive works by Anderson, audiences can see his love of the meta and paradoxical. Asteroid City follows a writer who is creating a world-famous fictional play about the West, which evidently is inspired by real events going on in his life. The play takes shape in multiple forms, as Anderson lays out the film in acts showing the play about a grieving father who travels with his science-obsessed family to a rural city.

Asteroid City is a beautifully crafted film that can become jarring at times if one is not used to Anderson’s style. Every frame is perfectly curated to evoke a sense of nostalgia for a retro-futuristic past that never existed, yet Anderson brings it to life with vibrant precision, framing every shot like a luminous postcard. Asteroid City is Anderson at his most artistically clinical, watching even the most minute detail. There is a bit more style than substance here, though it is still a fascinating display of style and execution.

1 ‘The French Dispatch’ (2021)

Cast: Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet

This unusual anthology film follows the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional French city. It consists of several interconnected stories, each centered around various eccentric and quirky characters who work at or contribute to the magazine. The French Dispatch features an ensemble cast including Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and many others.

Through the outlet of journalism and creativity, Anderson explores the human condition in a way that has never been done. The French Dispatch features a diverse range of visual techniques, from animated sequences to split screens and innovative transitions. Above all, the costuming and production design contribute to the film's overall sense of sophistication; down to the typography, viewers can tell this film had a close eye on it. But what stands out the most, is Anderson's unique storytelling structure, which is presented as a series of vignettes that allows his witty dialogue and whimsically poignant plots to take place. The French Dispatch is his most visually stunning and stylistically inventive work.

