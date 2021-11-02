Aside from the fact that it'll be the next major work of whimsy directed by Wes Anderson, very little is known about Asteroid City. The film's title was (somewhat accidentally) revealed by Bill Murray at the London Film Festival in October in his introduction of a screening of The French Dispatch, where he described as having "the usual cast of characters." Now, The French Dispatch and Succession actor Fisher Stevens has offered another hype-filled morsel in an interview with Vulture, leaving no hyperbole at the door in describing the film's glitzy ensemble.

Asked what he could reveal about Asteroid City, Stevens responded:

"I can tell you it’s probably the best, the wildest cast since The Bridge on the River Kwai. Most of the actors in this film have been in theater except for the kids. We were all bubbled together in a hotel, which was an old monastery. I think it’s going to be quite an extravaganza."

Now that film, the epitome of a Hollywood classic, had a helluva cast stacked with Tinsel Town royalty: William Holden, Jack Hawkins, Alec Guinness, James Donald, André Morell, Sessue Hayakawa, and Peter Williams were just the main billed players. Suffice to say, it's something of a statement to make such a comparison.

So what is the reported cast of Asteroid City? Well, if the various reports across Hollywood's trade magazines are anything to go by, the ensemble might just live up to Stevens' words. Wes has Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke and Steve Park involved, along with Stevens.

It seems like this one will be more a case of who isn't in it, rather than who is - kinda like The French Dispatch. Asteroid City does not currently have a release date.

