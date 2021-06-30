Although his latest film, The French Dispatch, has yet to be released, Wes Anderson is already beginning work on his next feature, which will start production this September in Spain, as reported by Variety. Details are highly secretive at the moment, with only Tilda Swinton confirmed for the movie. Originally set to film in Rome, the untitled movie switched to Spain earlier this year, with reports of a desert-like landscape as the setting.

This will be the fifth time that Swinton and Anderson have worked together, including The French Dispatch as their last project. Anderson's love letter to early journalism is set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The film will follow three different storylines including one about the May 68 student occupation protests in France, and features a stellar cast of Anderson favorites and newbies such as Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, and Christopher Waltz.

Swinton always shines in her collaborations with Anderson, regardless of how big or small the role is. However, since she is the only cast member announced for his new film, we can assume that she plays a lead or, at least, a larger role in this production. Also upcoming for Swinton is Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir: Part II, the follow-up to the acclaimed indie of 2019. The film will additionally premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before being distributed by A24.

Swinton has several interesting projects currently in development, as the Academy Award-winning actress is proving that her career may never slow down. She will star in another Hogg film called The Eternal Daughter, which follows a mother and daughter as they uncover mysteries and potentially ghosts in their old, abandoned family manor. Swinton will also appear in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, a dark version of the classic children's tale. She will join Idris Elba in Three Thousand Years of Longing, a fantasy film in which her character encounters a Djinn who offers her three wishes in a hotel room in Istanbul. Finally, she will direct and star in a documentary about progressive schools around the world, which is produced by the Derek Jarman Lab.

Hopefully, we'll get some new details about Swinton and Anderson's new film soon, as another collaboration is just what we need to pull us out of the content pandemic slump. In the meantime, at least we get The French Dispatch to assuage the delay. After it makes the festival circuit, the film is heading to theaters on October 22.

