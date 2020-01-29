Be on the look-out for pastels and whimsy this summer, as Searchlight Pictures has officially set a release date for Wes Anderson‘s new movie, The French Dispatch. The hyper-symmetric auteur will bring his latest film to theaters on July 24, 2020, and he’s bringing one heck of an ensemble with him.
The studio confirmed today that, in addition to Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody, The French Dispatch also stars Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, and Stephen Park. Prior reports of the film being a musical turned out to be false—and it’s not four hours long, either—and for a while the only synopsis we had painted the story as “A love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th century Paris and centers on three storylines.”
Searchlight Pictures released a new official synopsis along with the release date and cast, and it’s both equally uninformative and somehow still extremely on-brand for Wes Anderson:
THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.
Anderson was last in theaters with his stop-motion comedy Isle of Dogs, which nabbed two Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature.
Check out the first French Dispatch poster below. The film will hit theaters on July 24, 2020. Anderson wrote the script from a story he conceived with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Hugo Guinness.