The Big Picture Wes Anderson's latest film began production in Germany, causing him to miss accepting his Oscar win for Best Live-Action Short.

Anderson's new movie stars Bill Murray, Michael Cera, and Benicio del Toro, with little else known about the project so far.

Despite multiple Academy Award nominations, Anderson finally secured his first win for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

When The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar won Best Live-Action Short at the Oscars last night, presenters Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef had to accept the award on the absent Wes Anderson's behalf. It wasn't out of protest at his frequent snubs by the Oscars, nor was it, as host Jimmy Kimmel joked, because Anderson was busy "making a miniature out of corduroy" - it was because Anderson's latest film begins production today. Entertainment Weekly confirms that Anderson's still-untitled new film began production this morning in Germany, rendering Anderson unable to attend last night's ceremonies in Los Angeles.

He did, however, provide the text for the acceptance speech he would have given, thanking longtime producer Steven Rales, the family of Roald Dahl, and his cast and crew:

If I could have been there, I (along with Steven Rales) would have said 'Thank you' to: The family of Roald Dahl (Luke and Liccy); the team at Netflix (Ted/Scott/Racheline/Lisa/Catherine/many others); Benedict and Ralph and Ben Kingsley and Dev and Richard and Bob and Adam and Jeremy and John and Jim and Rich and Jim and Polly and more. Also I would have said: If I had not met Owen Wilson in a corridor at the University of Texas between classes when I was 18 years old, I would certainly not be receiving this award tonight. But unfortunately Steven and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award or get a chance to say any of that.

What Do We Know About Wes Anderson's New Movie?

So far, very little is known about Anderson's latest, up to and including its title; Anderson is co-writing the film with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola. We do know that the film will be headlined by an eclectic trio of stars: Bill Murray, Michael Cera, and Benicio del Toro. Murray is a mainstay in Anderson's projects, having appeared in every one of his films since 1998's Rushmore (save for Asteroid City, which Murray missed out on thanks to a poorly-timed bout of Covid). This will be del Toro's second appearance in an Anderson film, following his role as imprisoned artist Moses Rosenthaler in The French Dispatch. Cera is a newcomer to Anderson's world, but after a 2023 that saw him make memorable appearances in Barbie and Dream Scenario, he's ready for big things.

Over the course of his career, Anderson has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, starting with a Best Original Screenplay nod in 2001 for The Royal Tenenbaums, but until last night, had yet to win a single one. He finally won for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a Netflix adaptation of the Roald Dahl short story of the same name; it starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.

Wes Anderson's still-untitled new film has now begun production, but has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.