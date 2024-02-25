Every 10 years, British film magazine Sight and Sound has a Poll of the Greatest Films of All Time, which it began doing back in 1952. There's a great deal of attention cast on this poll every time it's held, and Citizen Kane winning five times in a row (between 1962 and 2002, only being dethroned by Vertigo in 2012) is likely a contributing reason to why it has such a lofty reputation, for an example of the poll's possible influence. As for who votes? Professionals associated with the film industry, namely highly-respected critics and filmmakers, all of whom are asked for a top 10.

When polled by Sight and Sound for the 2022 poll,Wes Anderson, in his typically quirky style, did something a little different from simply picking a personal top 10, stating: "I don't actually have ten favorite movies. I thought I would pick ten favorite French ones (because I am listing this list in France)." This was also one year after The French Dispatch... maybe France was just on his mind? He also frustratingly said: "I will start with number zero in fact: 'David Golder,'" but that's too much quirk to handle, so the following is just going to look at his picks #1 through #10 and rank them below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'Olivier, Olivier' (1992)

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Image via Oliane Productions

Not to be mixed up with any adaptation of Charles Dickens’sOliver, 1992’s Olivier, Olivier does admittedly also tell a surprising story about a young boy, but beyond that and the similar names, things are pretty different. The plot of Olivier, Olivier centers on a nine-year-old boy’s disappearance, and how that affects his family members left behind to search for him.

Things get complicated when he re-emerges six years later, but might not be who he seems to be, which creates more tension and understated drama. It’s a quiet and fairly obscure film (probably the least well-known out of the 10 that Wes Anderson selected for the Sight and Sound poll in 2022), but if a filmmaker as distinct and bold as Anderson finds value in it, it’s likely a worthwhile watch.

Buy on Amazon

9 'It All Starts Today' (1999)

Director: Bertrand Tavernier

Image via TF1 Films Production

It All Starts Today is another character-driven French drama favored by Wes Anderson, and features a fairly simple narrative that aims to convey true-to-life characters dealing with issues of an ordinary and even everyday nature. It takes place in a small town that’s struggling financially, with the protagonist being a school headmaster who goes to great lengths to get his students much-needed social services.

That might not make It All Starts Today sound exciting, and indeed, it’s a film that’s arguably got a limited audience in mind. But low-key movies made on a small scale don’t need to be box office hits to find success, and outside Anderson’s praise, this film is also noteworthy for being a success at the 1999 Berlin International Film Festival.

Watch on Criterion

8 'Kings and Queen' (2004)

Director: Arnaud Desplechin

Image via Bac Films

A film that’s both slightly more well-known and perhaps ever-so-slightly cheerier than the aforementioned Olivier, Olivier and It All Starts Today, Kings and Queen is a drama that adds a little by way of romance for good measure. Its narrative centers on a woman and the various challenging relationships she has with people in her life, including a preteen son, a father with a terminal illness, and a troubled ex-partner.

Okay, so Kings and Queen is still a bit heavy-going, based on some of the thematic content it chooses to handle, but that’s also something that can be said about Wes Anderson’s comedies, with films like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou being tremendously sad in parts. It then doesn’t seem too surprising that self-professed lover of French cinema, Anderson, liked Kings and Queen, which is the most recent film of the 10 he selected for 2022’s Sight and Sound poll.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Loulou' (1980)

Director: Maurice Pialat

Image via New Yorker Films

Containing a surprisingly subdued performance from the often terrifying Isabelle Huppert, Loulou is a slice-of-life romance/drama film that also stars another particularly well-known French actor, Gérard Depardieu. Huppert plays the younger wife of a fairly ordinary middle-aged man, and the plot doesn’t go much further than exploring what happens when she begins to have an affair with a younger, more spontaneous, and less wealthy man (Depardieu).

Anyone looking for an intricate narrative or even much by way of likable characters could come away from Loulou feeling underwhelmed or let down, but it’s not really trying to be the sort of movie that provides those things. It’s 106 minutes of rather bitter and dejected people trying to get through the tedium of their lives through things like sex, drinking, and small acts of rebellion, and in capturing such a downbeat mood for the length of an entire movie, it is undeniably effective.

Watch on MUBI

6 'The Man Who Loved Women' (1977)

Director: François Truffaut

Image via United Artists

François Truffaut exploded into the world of film back in 1959, with the release of what many would consider his best film, the coming-of-age drama The 400 Blows (his feature film debut). Still, the rest of his filmography shouldn’t be overlooked, containing a fair share of well-known French classics, like Jules and Jim and Day for Night, and some more underrated works like The Man Who Loved Women.

The latter made Wes Anderson’s top 10 for Sight and Sound, and has an intriguing premise/structure where things start with the main character’s funeral, which is attended solely by women. Then, through a variety of flashbacks, the viewer witnesses his womanizing ways and the manner in which true love always seemed to elude him, with the film balancing humor, pathos, and themes surrounding love/loneliness in a thoughtful and compelling fashion.

Buy on Amazon

5 'Vivre Sa Vie' (1962)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Image via Panthéon Distribution

The filmography of Jean-Luc Godard was longer and oftentimes more abstract than that of his contemporary François Truffaut, but few would deny that both were key figures within the French New Wave movement and two of France’s most iconic filmmakers ever, too. Godard first got significant recognition around the same time as Truffaut, with his seminal 1960 arthouse film Breathless, but Vivre Sa Vie, made just a couple of years later, was an arguably stronger movie.

Vivre Sa Vie is a grounded drama that plays out over 84 minutes and is split into a dozen chapters, each one showing a woman’s life slowly take turn after turn for the worse, pushing her into desperation just so she can stay afloat. It’s a downbeat film that has some of Godard’s style, but purposefully lacks the fun found in some of his lighter and more comedic efforts. Nevertheless, the dedication to a more serious and slice-of-life kind of story pays off, because Vivre Sa Vie does leave an impact.

Watch on Max

4 'Jenny Lamour' (1947)

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

Image via Coronis

Most of Wes Anderson’s aforementioned nominations have stuck pretty close to the drama genre, with a couple being a little comedic in parts, but this ultimately helps Jenny Lamour stand out. It was a film directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot, who specialized in thrillers, mysteries, and crime movies enough to have just as good a shot at the title of Master of Suspense as someone like Alfred Hitchcock, which is particularly well-demonstrated by classics like Diabolique and (especially) The Wages of Fear.

Anderson’s too cool, apparently, to pick those, and instead opted for the slightly lesser-known Jenny Lamour. Still, this is another compelling film from Clouzot, telling the story of two musicians who get wrapped up in a complex murder scheme and then find themselves targeted by a dedicated police detective. It moves steadily and builds tension throughout, and is definitely worth checking out for fans of cinematic suspense.

Buy on Amazon

3 'Vagabond' (1985)

Director: Agnès Varda

Image by MK2 Diffusion

Agnès Varda’sfilmmaking career spanned almost six-and-a-half decades, and in that time, she made numerous compelling feature films and some unique, insightful, and oftentimes very personal documentaries. With her debut feature being released in the 1950s, and her final film coming out in 2019, Vagabond sits fairly neatly in the center of her filmography, and, to some, could well also be a less literal centerpiece of said filmography, due to its quality.

Like The Man Who Loved Women, Vagabond begins with the death of the central character, and after that, there are numerous flashbacks to show how she ended up in a position where she died alone and young. Unsurprisingly, it’s a grim story and one where an unhappy ending is expected right from the start, but it’s also an empathetic and beautifully shot film, and one everyone should seek out and watch at least once.

Watch on Criterion

2 'The Earrings of Madame de…' (1953)

Director: Max Ophüls

Image via Gaumont Film Company

Don’t let the ellipsis fool you: The Earrings of Madame de… is the complete title, because the titular character – a countess – is one viewers never learn the surname of. The film always obscures it and finds ways to cut people off before they can say it completely… why this story about a pair of earrings and a series of tragic lies does such a thing is ultimately up to the audience’s interpretation.

It takes a simple premise and makes it engrossing and continually complex, though never overwhelmingly so. The Earrings of Madame de… is a skillfully made drama about seemingly small actions having large consequences, and is perhaps the greatest film famed director Max Ophüls ever made (his son, Marcel Ophüls, is also responsible for making some great films, particularly a handful of exhaustive and hard-hitting war documentaries).

Watch on Max

1 'Grand Illusion' (1937)

Director: Jean Renoir

Image via Réalisation d'Art Cinématographique

A defining prisoner-of-war movie that can also count itself among the very best releases of the 1930s, Grand Illusion does fascinating things with a premise that might sound familiar, and still feels unique close to 90 years on from its release. It takes place during World War I and follows a group of French soldiers from different social backgrounds trying to survive and then escape from a heavily fortified German prison camp.

Grand Illusion works well as a slow-burn thriller, a compelling character-driven drama, and an exploration of how class and wealth divide people, even during times of war when you’d expect everyone to have other things on their mind. Additionally, perhaps it was a film that was on Wes Anderson’s mind when he made The Grand Budapest Hotel, given both have “Grand” in the title and deal, in some way, with the idea of escaping a prison.

The Grand Illusion Release Date September 12, 1938 Director Jean Renoir Cast Jean Gabin , Dita Parlo , Pierre Fresnay , Erich von Stroheim , Julien Carette , Georges Péclet , Werner Florian , Jean Dasté Runtime 113 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: The Best Wes Anderson Movie Quotes, Ranked