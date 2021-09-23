With just a month to go before The French Dispatch arrives in theaters, Searchlight Pictures has released a delightfully whimsical music video directed by Wes Anderson. The video features a cover of "Aline," made popular by French singer Christophe in 1966, sung by Jarvis Cocker as the in-universe singer Tip-Top. In the music video, a brightly illustrated Tip-Top takes us through Anderson's fictional French town, weaving in and out of the lives of the film's illustrious cast. Illustrated and animated by Javi Aznarez, the music video is nearly four minutes long and packed with Easter Eggs for things that fans can expect to see in The French Dispatch next month.

Outside the Le Sans Blague, Frances McDormand's Lucinda Krementz sits with a cup of coffee and a pen in hand, unaware of Tip-Top's song-and-dance that inspires the other cafe-goers to jump up and dance too. From the Hotel Dispatch, Tip-Top boards a train and heads to the Prison Asylum where he crosses paths with Benicio Del Toro's imprisoned Moses Rosenthaler. As Tip-Top twirls out of the scene, a curtain is pulled up to reveal a large orchestra that Moses conducts as the score swells.

The music video is a real who's who of animated appearances. No matter how many times you watch it, you'll catch something new — from the scene-setting aesthetics that Anderson is known for to the Where's Waldo feel of seeing each character pop up in unexpected spots throughout it. It really is a distillation of everything we have come to expect from Wes Anderson and his "Andersonisms."

If you didn't catch all of the names listed in the music video, here is a more complete look at who is set to appear in The French Dispatch. In addition to Cocker, McDormand, and Del Toro, the film stars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christophe Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, and so many more.

The French Dispatch comes to theaters on October 22. Check out Wes Anderson's "Aline" music video below:

