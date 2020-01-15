Sorry, ‘The French Dispatch’ Isn’t 4 Hours Long — Here’s the Actual Runtime

There was some hubbub early Wednesday morning over on Film Twitter over Wes Anderson‘s forthcoming picture The French Dispatch and its alleged runtime. Considering this is Anderson’s first film since 2018’s Isle of Dogs and his first live-action film since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, any and all updates about the film are going to be gobbled up by keen fans.

It was revealed via dependable Twitter accounts — including the one for Little White Lies — an update had been made to The French Dispatch‘s IMDb page which revealed the movie’s runtime to be four hours and would possibly even get broken up into two parts to make that runtime more palatable. Well, eagle-eyed folks noticed the French Dispatch‘s alleged runtime was identical to Lars Von Trier‘s two-part film Nymphomaniac. This immediately threw into question whether Anderson’s reported runtime was legit. Thanks to The Film Stage, who got an official comment from Fox Searchlight, The French Dispatch‘s actual runtime will be a far more digestible one hour and 48 minutes, a.k.a. 108 minutes.

But that’s not the only big French Dispatch-related news on deck today. Additionally, The Playlist shared what appears to be a more details synopsis for the movie. The outlet sourced what appears to be a legit synopsis from the Amazon page for a Faber & Faber edition of The French Dispatch‘s script which will be available to purchase in May. The synopsis reads,

“The French Dispatch is the European edition of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun – a factual, weekly report on the subjects of world politics, the arts (high and low), fashion, fancy cuisine/fine drink, and diverse stories of human-interest set in faraway quartiers. On the death of the Editor-in-Chief, the editorial staff decides to publish a last, memorial edition highlighting the three best stories which appeared over the ten-year existence of the magazine. The stories involve an artist sentenced to life imprisonment for a double homicide, student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.”

The new synopsis is certainly more detailed than the one we’d previously heard about (“A love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th century Paris and centers on three storylines”) and definitely sounds like something Anderson would cook up considering most of his movies contain hijinks and shenanigans of the highest order. But we’ll have to keep a healthy amount of speculation about the synopsis until that first trailer drops and confirms or denies what it’s about.

The French Dispatch is coming in 2020. For more, check out the star-studded cast list for Wes Anderson’s next dreamy, epic picture.