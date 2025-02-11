Wes Anderson’s next feature has set a release date and an illustrious star cast. The acclaimed filmmaker is well known for his eye-pleasing aesthetics, some colorful characters, and gripping plots. His fans are always eager to see more of his work, be it a short like The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar or animated and live-action feature films. Anderson’s new film is titled The Phoenician Scheme which he directs and co-wrote with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola.

Focus Features has landed the worldwide distribution rights to the movie and has set the release date for May, later this year. The deal marks the third major collaboration between Focus, Anderson, and Indian Paintbrush, who also partnered on Anderson’s most recent feature, Asteroid City.

What Do We Know About ‘The Phoenician Scheme’?