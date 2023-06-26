Following the release of his latest film, Asteroid City, famously twee filmmaker Wes Anderson sat down to talk with Le Monde to discuss all aspects of his work, including his impact on TikTok and his next film project, which will star Benicio Del Toro.

Anderson's latest project, Asteroid City, depicts a small southwestern desert town that is put under quarantine. The film depicts, in the usual Anderson style, a narrative within a narrative, showing a play being put on by the eclectic cast of characters that exhibits a lovingly mid-century tribute to UFO pulp science fiction art of the era. The film stars such A-list actors as Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, and Margot Robbie, as well as Anderson regulars such as Jason Schwartzman. Considering the film's emphasis on the idea of quarantine, it might be safe to assume that the film found some inspiration in the COVID pandemic. But Anderson did not directly assign inspiration to the event, instead coyly noting that "...[s]omething came from this incident." As to what that something is, well, that was left unsaid.

However, what wasn't left unaddressed in Anderson's recent interview was his recent impact on social media platforms such as TitkTok, where a recent trend of 'Anderson-izing' seemingly banal events has taken over. The trend consists of users making stylized vignettes that depict such ordinary events as going to lunch in Anderson's signature aesthetic. The trend features a lot of precisely symmetrical shots and pastel-colored title pages which are undeniably Wes Anderson. Almost all videos under the trend use "Obituary" by Alexandre Desplat as the backing music, a piece featured in Anderson's The French Dispatch.

Image via Focus Featuers

RELATED:

‘The Flash’ Continues to False Start at the Global Box Office

Anderson Isn't Interested in Your TikTok Tribute

Apparently, Anderson is not a fan of such loving tributes, saying, "I protect myself from that. I'd be afraid to think: 'Is this really how people see my films?'" Anderson rebuffed the assessment that his films put style over substance, saying that "[e]ven if the form is essential, a film is first and foremost a script, a cast..." However, Anderson was more kind regarding other tributes to his work, such as the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account, which posts photos that look like they belong in an Anderson film. "It's one of the only tributes that touched me! They're beautiful photos of places I'd like to have been," he said.

Anderson also teased his next project in the interview. Rebuking the idea that his films are becoming more and more fragmented, Anderson noted that his next film will, in fact, feature a linear narrative. "My next feature film will be linear," he said. He also noted that it will feature the film's star Benicio Del Toro is "in every shot." However, he wasn't keen to reveal much more about the film, except "that it will be about espionage, a father-daughter relationship and, let's say, with a rather dark tone."

Wes Anderson's latest film, Asteroid City is now playing in theaters. Check out our cast interview below: