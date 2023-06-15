Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short story The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is only 37 minutes long. During an interview with IndieWire, the beloved filmmaker talked about why he took so long to adapt the story and how the film format perfectly fits its Netflix release.

Dahl published the original story of Henry Sugar in a 1977 collection. As a longtime fan of Dahl’s work and a friend of the late author’s family, Anderson has been planning to tackle an adaptation of the short story for a long time. The opportunity came after Netflix bought the rights to the entire Dahl catalog, a deal that already brought us a musical adaptation of Matilda last year. As Anderson explains the whole affair.

“I knew Roald Dahl since before we made ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox.’ I met Lindsay Dahl, his widow, when we were shooting ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ like 20 years ago. For years I wanted to do ‘Henry Sugar.’ They set this story aside for me because I was friends with them. Lindsay kind of handed the torch to Luke, Dahl’s grandson. So I had this waiting for me. But I really couldn’t figure out the approach. I knew what I liked in the story was the writing of it, Dahl’s words. I couldn’t find the answer, and then suddenly I did. It’s not a feature film. It’s like 37 minutes or something. But by the time I was ready to do it, the Dahl family no longer had the rights at all. They had sold the whole deal to Netflix. Suddenly, in essence, there was nowhere else you could do it since they own it.”

As one of the most iconic filmmakers in Holywood’s history, Anderson is used to his movies going to the big screen. That won’t be the case with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which will release straight on Netflix. While some might think the absence of a theatrical release could bother Anderson, the filmmaker underlines how the streamer is the perfect platform to exhibit his short film. In Anderson’s words:

“Because it’s a 37-minute movie, it was the perfect place to do it because it’s not really a movie. You know they used to do these BBC things called ‘Play for Today’ directed by people like Steven Frears and John Schlesinger and Alan Clarke. They were one hour programs or even less. I kind of envisioned something like that.”

Who’s Involved With Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar?

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is not the first story by Dahl that Anderson adapts into a film. In 2009, Anderson brought Fantastic Mr. Fox to theaters as a wildly beloved animated feature still remembered as one of the best movies in his career. That’s enough for us to be excited about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Still, the star-studded cast of Anderson’s short film gives fans another reason to keep The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on their radar.

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in Anderson’s next film as the titular Henry Sugar, while Dev Patel (The Green Knight), Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Rupert Friend (The French Dispatch), Richard Ayoade (Submarine), and Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) joined the short film on undisclosed roles.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will come to Netflix this fall.