Bill Murray has reportedly revealed the title for director Wes Anderson’s next film, per Screen Daily. The new feature is titled Asteroid City, and will involve “the usual cast of characters,” Murray said. He also teased more details about the film at Sunday’s BFI London Film Festival screening of their most recent creative collaboration, The French Dispatch.

Per Murray:

“We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time. That’s what we do in showbusiness – we just say the name and people will clap. It has no meaning whatsoever… I flew in from Spain. I want to get my money’s worth.”

Asteroid City marks Murray’s tenth collaboration with Anderson. His first appearance in an Anderson film came in 1998’s Rushmore, and he hasn’t missed a single one since. Asked if he deliberates about working with the filmmaker each time he’s offered a role, Murray said, “There are certain people you don’t take their calls; and there are certain people you just say, ‘OK, yeah’. He’s one of those.”

While plot details for Asteroid City are slim, The Hollywood Reporter previously cited sources as saying “that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson films.” Regular Anderson collaborators such as Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, and Tony Revolori are involved, while the heavy-hitting newcomers include Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. The film also features Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, and Matt Dillon.

Swinton had earlier told Variety that while the film is set in Spain, “it’s not about Spain.” But first, fans of Anderson’s singular cinema will be treated to The French Dispatch, which after premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival will be released on October 22. Collider’s own Rafael Motamayor called it the “most iconic and Wes Anderson-like movie to date,” and wrote in his review that the film is “a near-perfect encapsulation of Anderson's filmography and perhaps the best film to show to newcomers.”

Murray will reprise his role as the iconic Dr. Peter Venkman in director Jason Reitman’s semi-reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony has been showing supreme confidence in the movie, having premiered it at August’s CinemaCon months before its November release. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about Murray, Ghostbusters, and Asteroid City.

