Wes Ball can't seem to stop attaching his name to high-profile projects. The Hollywood Reporter has stated that the filmmaker will now direct an adaptation of Ruiner for Universal Pictures. The video game follows a wired psychopath fighting against an unfair system while he deals with his personal quest of rescuing his kidnapped brother. The game takes place in a very distant future, which could possibly allow the film to have its unique visual style and setting.

Michael Arlen Ross has been hired to write the screenplay for the upcoming adaptation of Ruiner. Before diving deep into the world of the popular video game, the writer worked on Oracle and Fallen. As with most video game adaptations, the world of Ruiner will offer a vast landscape of storytelling possibilities. The only thing left to do for Ball and Arlen Ross is to choose which character they would like to focus on for the adventure.

Ruiner isn't the only video game adaptation Ball is currently working on. The director is also developing a Legend of Zelda movie for Sony Pictures. The studio behind Venom: The Last Dance took notice of the success obtained by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with the company eager to bring a new video game adaptation to the big screen as soon as possible. Wes Ball hasn't confirmed which of his upcoming projects will be coming out next.

Wes Ball's Recent Blockbuster Hit

Wes Ball might be getting ready to work on both Ruiner and The Legend of Zelda, but the filmmaker is still enjoying the success of his latest project. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ushered the franchise into a new era. After the trilogy starring Andy Serkis established a new period of storytelling for the series, Ball introduced audiences to Noa (Owen Teague) and his journey across an uncertain world. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earned $397 million at the global box office.

The upcoming movie based on Ruiner will offer Ball the opportunity to bring his voice to yet another world filled with endless storytelling possibilities. The video game was published by Devolver Digital, and it has become available for play on all major consoles on the market. After a positive critical reception and an engaging plot took the game to new heights upon release, the fact that Universal Pictures wants to bring Ruiner to the big screen shouldn't come as a surprise.

A release date for the adaptation of Ruiner hasn't been set by Universal Pictures yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.