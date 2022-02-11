Deadline is reporting that director Wes Ball has signed on to direct an adaptation of Valiant Comic’s Harbinger for Paramount Pictures.

The comic is set in a world where a race of evolved superhumans known as Harbingers exist. One of the most powerful harbingers recruits and trains others to be a part of his private army to carry out his goal of conquering the world. A young harbinger, Peter Stanchek, joins forces with a resistance group of harbingers to fight back and save the world.

The Harbinger comics series was created at Valiant Comics by Jim Shooter and David Lapham, with Shooter writing and Lapham doing the art. The comic’s run began in 1992 and ran to 1995 and was rebooted with a new writer and artist in 2012 and that run lasted until 2014.

Ball is best known as a director for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy. Ball served as the director on all three films in the adaptation of the young adult dystopian trilogy starring Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Giancarlo Esposito. Ball is also set to direct both an adaptation of David Peterson’s graphic novel Mouse Guard and the next reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise. He is also co-writing the later film.

This adaptation of Harbinger is being written by Andrew Lanham. Lanham is best known for co-writing the recent Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also co-wrote the 2019 courtroom drama Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

Ball and Joe Hartwick Jr. will be producing the film for Oddball Entertainment while Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe will be serving as producers on the film for Original Film and Dan Mintz will be producing for Valiant Entertainment.

A Harbinger film adaptation has been in various stages of development with different companies over the years as far back as 2015 under Sony. At various points, names like O’Brien, Noah Centineo, and Beanie Feldstein have been reported to be in talks for roles in the project but with no one ever actually signing on. Currently, Paramount hasn’t been in contact with any talent for the project since getting the rights to the comic. It is also worth mentioning that in the Valiant Comics universe Harbinger takes place in the same universe as Bloodshot, which got an adaptation in 2020 starring Vin Diesel. However, it is unknown at this time if there are any plans to feature a crossover between the two films.

