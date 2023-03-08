Wes Craven truly was a visionary and revolutionary when it came to the horror genre. He successfully directed compelling and creative horror movies in five different decades, from the late 70s until the 2010s and his untimely passing in 2015. He had a hand in helping to create a number of the most iconic horror franchises of all time, specifically that of both Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream.

Craven's work and impact have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest horror filmmakers to exist, creating countless memorable films that audiences still find highly engaging to this day. Through the decades, Craven amassed a highly respectable catalog of all-time influential classics, underappreciated cult classics, and everything in between. Even as his franchises continue with the upcoming Scream VI (premiering on March 10), the legacy and impact of Craven and his work continue to stay both culturally relevant and massively beloved worldwide.

10 'Scream 4' (2011)

IMDb Score: 6.2/10

Craven's return to the Scream franchise, Scream 4 sees the classic characters once again facing a Ghostface Killer ten years after the events of the original trilogy. Following the trend of the rest of the franchise, Scream 4 continues to have a more meta and comedic approach to the stylings of horror, specifically taking aim at the trends of the 2000s. From making comments about the rise of body horror and shock value to the concept and rules of horror reboots, Scream 4 continues the self-aware core of the series.

Scream 4 would also end up being the final film that Craven would end up directing, as he would sadly pass before his plans of Scream 4 being the start of a brand new, modern trilogy. While the torch has now since been passed on to directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett with the new Scream films, one still wonders what Craven's modern trilogy would have been like.

9 'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977)

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

One of Craven's first major hits as a horror director, The Hills Have Eyes follows the story of an unlucky family whose car breaks down in the middle of a closed-to-the-public area. They soon learn why this area was closed to the public to begin with, as the era is inhabited by a number of violent people looking to the family as their next victims. It soon becomes a fight for survival as the family is forced to do anything and everything in their power to avoid the terrible fate the attackers have in store for them.

Even for one of Craven's first notable works, it's impressive to see just how much of a handle and understanding he had of the horror genre and its fundamentals. In a similar vein to other 70s horror classics, The Hills Have Eyes massively excels at its ability to unnerve and distress the audience. The film was even well-regarded enough to receive a remake in 2006 that manages to hold up to the standard set by the original.

8 'Scream 2' (1997)

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

Taking place 2 years after the original, Scream 2 sees Sidney now attending college and reporter Gale's book on the events of the first film has been adapted into a horror film of its own. While things seem to be in a better place for the survivors of the original, two deaths at the premiere of the film spell disaster, as it appears someone else has dawned the Ghostface mask. It now becomes up to Sidney, Gale, and Dewey to once again survive another round of Ghostface killings while also finding the identity of the new killer.

Considering just how much of a runaway success the first Scream was, it was all but guaranteed a sequel for the film to be made. Even with the massive pressure placed upon the sequel, Scream 2 does a pretty great job at both continuing to do what made the original great and upping the ante for the sequel. Considering the commonality of sequels in the horror genre, Scream 2 had a lot of material to make meta-commentary of and definitely delivers in a way only Scream can.

7 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

Surprisingly based on a non-fiction book, The Serpent and the Rainbow follows the story of an anthropologist who goes to Haiti to find a mysterious powder that supposedly revives the dead. While on his journey, he soon realizes that he's entered an underworld of walking zombies, black magic, and the supernatural. The anthropologist finding himself way over his head now must escape the island nation before he becomes a victim of the black magic on display.

While it may not have aged nearly as gracefully with its depiction of Haitian culture with black magic and voodoo, The Serpent and the Rainbow still has a lot of quality on display. This especially comes in the form of mesmerizing sets and production designs, as the film was shot on location in Haiti, making for an undeniably beautiful backdrop. Plus Craven is still putting in his horror directing A-game in this film, with a number of great and highly engaging set pieces that keep the audience engaged throughout.

6 'New Nightmare' (1994)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

Craven's return to directing in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, New Nightmare takes a much more meta and self-aware approach to Freddy Krueger. The film takes place, not in the universe of Nightmare on Elm Street, but instead in the real world, following actor Heather Langenkamp facing a demon who used the character of Freddy Krueger to enter the real world. It makes for a surreal experience that acts as an absolute love letter to fans who have stuck with the series all this time.

Before Scream would really usher in the meta-commentary trend in horror films, it's interesting to see Craven make an even more meta-reliant horror flick just two years earlier. Following the premise of the film, Craven even stars in the film and has a prominent role playing himself, similarly to co-stars also playing themselves. New Nightmare still works on its own as a wholly unique and unforgettable installment in the Nightmare franchise, as well as a precursor to Craven's future horror endeavors.

5 'The People Under the Stairs' (1991)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

The People Under the Stairs follows a young boy named Poindexter "Fool" Williams who takes it upon himself to break into and investigate the dark and mysterious house in his neighborhood. When there, he discovers a group of people who have been captured, enslaved, and tortured and who live underneath the stairs of the home. For not only his own safety but for the justice of those under the house, Fool now has to escape the house and the evil family that lives within in order to save his community from further harm.

The People Under the Stairs is definitely one of the most underrated and underappreciated films from all of Craven's horror catalog. Blending together both the classic and easily understandable premise of the spooky house with something mysterious inside with a blend of horror and comedy makes for an overall exhilarating experience. Although this may not be the last that fans see of this story and character, as Jordan Peele has expressed interest in remaking the film for Universal.

4 'Red Eye' (2005)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

Red Eye follows a woman named Lisa Reisert (played by Rachel McAdams) who is kidnapped by a stranger (played by Cillian Murphy) on a routine airplane flight. After being threatened with the murder of her father, Lisa is forced to work alongside the stranger in his plot to assassinate a politician also on the flight. It becomes up to Lisa to find a way to escape this stranger, even though she is stuck with him on the same commercial flight.

While Craven is famous for his work in the horror genre, Red Eye is the rare deviation outside this genre and shows Craven's strengths in directing a mystery thriller. Craven's directing style proves to be versatile and skillful enough to mend itself well to the thriller genre, resulting in a film that keeps its stakes high and audiences excited throughout. It also helps that the enclosed and claustrophobic setting of a public plane makes for a great backdrop for a thriller.

3 'Music of the Heart' (1999)

IMDb Score: 6.7/10

Music of the Heart is a biographical musical drama that follows a school music teacher (played by Meryl Streep) and her struggle to teach inner-city Harlem kids how to play the violin. It's a classic dramatic story where she gives it her all and does everything in her power to give these students the lessons and learning that they would never get to experience without her. The film was also able to secure Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Lead Actress at the 72nd Academy Awards.

This film is definitely the black sheep when it comes to Craven's filmography, being the only non-horror and non-thriller film that he's directed. It's also worth noting that with this film released in 1999, Music of the Heart was made between Scream 2 and 3, and was a passion project by Craven while he was at the height of his power. All of that said, Music of the Heart still does a great job at getting the audience invested in the feels and wrapped up in the plight of inner-city Harlem.

2 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

The first installment in the iconic horror franchise, the original A Nightmare on Elm Street is an iconic film not just of 80s horror, but horror movies in general. The film follows a small town that is under the attack of the nightmare killer, Freddy Krueger, who attacks and murders victims in their own dreams. It soon becomes up to Nancy Thompson to put a stop to Krueger and save her small town by luring Krueger into the real world to destroy him once and for all.

Even aside from the ups and downs that came from the sequels that followed, the original Nightmare on Elm Street holds such a high regard thanks in part to the masterful direction by Craven. His understanding and direction of the genre are some of the major reasons why the film made such massive waves in the 80s, and still holds up to this very day. Complete with a great villain performance from Robert Englund as Krueger, and it's no wonder why A Nightmare on Elm Street has become a mainstay for the horror genre.

1 'Scream' (1996)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

The original installment in the iconic meta-slasher franchise, Scream, and its nuanced take on slashers revitalized the entire sub-genre in the 90s thanks to how good of a film it was. Scream follows the young Sidney Prescott, who a year after the murder of her mother, has her town of Woodsboro facing a mysterious Ghostface killer that is picking off students one by one. As more and more bodies are found, Sidney and her friends learn that in order to survive the horror movie-like plot they've found themselves in, they'll have to follow the rules of horror films.

Scream is without question the most iconic and well-regarded film in Craven's filmography. It's a film whose commentary and reflection upon the horror genre as a whole still holds up wonders to this day, and has a horror legacy up there with the most iconic franchises in horror history. While many sequels have come and continued to tell interesting and engaging stories with Scream's characters, the original Scream is a cinematic masterwork that simply can't be topped.

