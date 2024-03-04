The Big Picture Dracula 2000 Blu-ray release by Scream Factory includes special features like auditions, trailer, and behind-the-scenes footage for die-hard fans.

Movie follows group of thieves unleashing Dracula from crypt, seeking vengeance in New Orleans with a twist on biblical origins.

Despite initial letdown in theatres, Dracula 2000 gained a fan following leading to two sequels and an audience rating of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wes Craven’s Dracula 2000 is coming to Blu-ray this month, Scream Factory has announced. The feature, also known as Dracula 2000 builds upon Bram Stoker's original 1897 novel Dracula and is a cult classic, enjoyed by fans around the globe for its campy appeal. The collection comes with a couple of special features including original auditions, the original theatrical trailer, and a vintage behind-the-scenes featurette. For avid fans, there is audio commentary with director Patrick Lussier and writer Joel Soisson while Lussier further explains the filmmaking process in a new interview. Fans will also find a new 4K scan from the original camera negative approved by the director along with deleted and extended scenes.

Set in the year 2000, the movie follows a group of thieves, who break into a high-security vault and find a crypt that hasn't been opened in 100 years. While the thieves expected to find paintings and treasure but instead, end up releasing Count Dracula from his prison. Dracula then escapes and travels to New Orleans to find Mary Van Helsing, the daughter of his nemesis, Abraham Van Helsing, who now works as an English antiques dealer. In order to save his daughter, Helsing comes face to face once again with his life-long nemesis.

The movie takes many comedic liberties though the plot remains largely the same. It’s campy and enjoys a unique status among horror-comedy fans. The feature also takes a biblical turn when Dracula reveals his true identity. For fans of the genre, Blu-ray will make a valuable addition to their collection. Although the R-rated movie did not meet expectations when it first hit the theatres, nonetheless in time has found a fan following garnering a cult classic status. Despite the shortcoming, two direct-to-video sequels, Ascension (2003) and Legacy (2005) written and directed by Lussier, were released. The movie has a 34 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Cast Behind ‘Dracula 2000’

Close

The movie has an ensemble cast including Jonny Lee Miller as Simon Sheppard, Justine Waddell as Mary Heller, Gerard Butler as Dracula, Jennifer Esposito as Solina, Christopher Plummer as Abraham Van Helsing, Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick as Lucy, Danny Masterson as Nightshade, and Jeri Ryan as Valerie Sharpe. Further rounding off the cast are Lochlyn Munro, Sean Patrick, Omar Epps, Tony Munch, Shane West, Nathan Fillion, David J. Francis, and Tom Kane.

Dracula 2000 is available on Max to stream. You can pre-order the Blu-ray here.