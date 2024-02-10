The Big Picture The original run of The Twilight Zone had a unique atmosphere and was a product of its time, but the 1980s revival comes closest to recreating it.

"Dealer's Choice" is a standout episode of The Twilight Zone's 1980s revival, directed by Wes Craven and featuring a talented ensemble cast.

Wes Craven's direction in "Dealer's Choice" showcases his versatility as a filmmaker, capturing a dialogue-heavy scene in a play-like manner. The episode has a lighter tone and a clever twist, blending humor and horror.

The Twilight Zone is, by many accounts, a lightning in a bottle type of TV show. Time and time again have filmmakers and screenwriters tried to recapture what Rod Serling pulled off in the early '60s. Aside from the fact that Serling was a one of a kind voice in genre storytelling, this series sported an unmatched Bernard Herrmann score, had stark black-and-white photography, perfect guest stars, and a wonderfully eerie tone that was established by all parties. The Twilight Zone isn't just spooky stories told in an anthology format, because if that was the case, a ton of other anthology shows would share its high degree of acclaim. The Twilight Zone is the definition of a product of its time.

That being said, if you're looking for a TV show that comes somewhat close to the original classic, then you could do much worse than the 1980s revival. While it doesn't have the same unique atmosphere and look, it comes the closest to recreating that feel out of anything that has been made post-Serling. Perhaps the best example of remaking that original Twilight Zone feel is the third segment of season one's eighth episode, "Dealer's Choice." This segment was directed by legendary horror filmmaker Wes Craven and stars silver-screen icon Morgan Freeman, along with a slew of other recognizable character actors from this time. It might not be a Rod Serling creation, but "Dealer's Choice" stands as a testament that Twilight Zone revivals aren't always unsuccessful ventures into the fifth dimension.

The Twilight Zone (1985) A collection of tales which range from comic to tragic, but often have a wicked sense of humor and an unexpected twist. Release Date September 27, 1985 Creator Rod Serling Cast Robin Ward , Charles Aidman , William Atherton , Ellen Albertini Dow

The 1980s ‘Twilight Zone’ Revival Is As Close as It Comes to the Original Series

The first few episodes of the '80s revival of The Twilight Zone are the series' peak. The series ran from 1985 to 1989, but its first season is the closest any revival came to the original show. Episodes were typically divided up into a couple of segments, telling two or three stories a week, while also occasionally only putting out one. If anyone doesn't have time for an entire hour of what that era of The Twilight Zone offered, then these individual stories are also perfectly digestible on their own. Each provides an experience that is more isolated and focused, like the original show's single story approach to episodes.

"Dealer's Choice" is the '80s Twilight Zone at its best. This one tells the story of a group of guys who get together for a poker night, only for one of the players, Nick (Dan Hedaya) to be revealed as the Devil. Unlike many other Wes Craven-directed projects, this doesn't have the flashiest visuals in the world. What it does have is a bang-up script and fantastic performances from its ensemble of character actors, led by the great Morgan Freeman. All the finest Twilight Zone stories could easily be translated into stage plays. There's nothing that speaks to this series more than taking a simple spooky premise and giving it to a strong filmmaker who knows how to pull likable performances from actors in a contained environment. Think of classic episodes like "Five Characters in Search of an Exit" and, if you want to make a big production out of it, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet." These rely on and play to the strengths of using a small cast, snappy script, and contained setting just as much as any two-hander play that you'll find. The same goes for "Dealer's Choice."

Wes Craven's Direction in "Dealer's Choice" is Unique for His Career

Image via CBS

More than anything, "Dealer's Choice" stands as proof that Wes Craven should have directed more projects outside of horror. He's undoubtedly one of the baddest horror filmmakers that has ever lived, but he's also a fantastic dramatic and comedic director. Craven rarely goes in for a close-up. Instead, he allows the camera to hold on a few people at a time so that we can see this ensemble performing as a group. It also helps that Craven never places the camera in the middle of the poker table. He plays at the distrust that comes with this particular card game by keeping his camera at a distance, and often captures people's faces by shooting across the table and over people's shoulders. It's one of the least cinematic projects that Craven ever made, but it also shows that he wasn't all blood and gore. Craven knew how to capture a dialogue-heavy scene as well as how to stage a lavish dream sequence. It's the kind of thing that made him perfect for a horror mystery like Scream just over a decade later!

This episode's tone is much lighter than you would expect out of The Twilight Zone, but that's also what makes it such a great followup to the original series. Serling's scripts often had a sneaky, sometimes very overt, sense of humor, and the same goes for much of the '80s revival series. The villain of "Dealer's Choice" is literally the Devil, so while you don't get any more evil than that, this episode doesn't actually fall into the Twilight Zone horror that you'd expect. Craven takes a script and a story that could very easily be ghoul-centric, and instead, plays up the drunken atmosphere that you'd find in a poker night setting. A cold and clever Devil might be in the room, but he's also dealing with a bunch of beer-filled, middle-aged New Jerseyites. They're a bit creeped out, but also aren't going to go down without a fight and a couple of laughs.

The Cast of "Dealer's Choice" is Full of '80s Character Actors

Close

"Dealer's Choice" has the perfect ensemble to capture this unnerving and intoxicated poker night. First and foremost, we have Morgan Freeman as Tony. While Freeman has come to be typecast as a wise, sage-like figure in most movies, "Dealer's Choice" posits him as an everyman, just like the rest of the cast. This was before Driving Miss Daisy and Street Smart, so it's at an interesting point in his career when he got to play a wider variety of roles. It's no surprise that he's fantastic, either, and will make you wish that he just got to cut it up more often as a normal, sweatshirt-wearing, beer-drinking guy. Who needs another Morgan Freeman performance where he's waxing philosophy? I want more Friday night Freeman!

As great as Morgan Freeman is, it's Garrett Morris who steals the show as his buddy Jake. Jake is easily the funniest character in the entire segment. Morris was a part of Saturday Night Live from 1975-1980, so this shouldn't surprise anybody. M. Emmett Walsh, known for movies like Blood Simple and The Jerk, is strong as the depressed and drunken Peter, and even Barney Martin, most famous for playing Jerry Seinfeld's dad in Seinfeld, shows up as a dim-witted poker-aficionado named Marty. Of course, there's Dan Hedaya as the Devil. He's the only actor playing everything one-hundred percent straight, but someone has to so that everyone else can riff. Hedaya doesn't overdo a bit of it. Most people would play the Devil and really ham it up, but like Burgess Meredith did in the classic episode "Printer's Devil," Hedaya approaches the part like a shady everyday guy who's picky with his words. It's the best kind of Twilight Zone villain performance.

The 80s Twilight Zone revival might not be as good as the original show, but if you're looking for something to recapture that magic, then "Dealer's Choice" is the closest that you'll get. Come for the clever, bottleneck premise, and stick around for Craven's underrated, play-like direction, as well as a pre-Shawshank Morgan Freeman.

The Twilight Zone is streaming on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Stream on Paramount+