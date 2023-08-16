The late, great Wes Craven was one of the most accomplished and beloved filmmakers in the horror genre. With a filmography that spans twenty movies, Craven is responsible for creating some of the greatest horror movies of all time. Craven truly understood the appeal of the genre and crafted movies capable of chilling viewers to the bone in one scene and dying of laughter in the next, courtesy of his clever writing and masterful direction.

Whether it is the nightmare-haunting Freddy Krueger or the cold-calling Ghostface, Craven introduced the world to some of the most recognizable characters in cinema. While there were a few duds throughout his career, almost all of his movies contain some value as they feature memorable heroes battling unforgettable villains.

20 'The Hills Have Eyes Part II' (1985)

While the original The Hills Have Eyes is a horror classic, this forgotten sequel is better off left dead in the desert. Picking up eight years later, The Hills Have Eyes Part II follows a team of motocross riders as they bike through the hunting ground of the mutants from the first movie. Of course, the cannibal family does not take too kindly to more intruders.

Everything about The Hills Have Eyes Part II feels like a cheap cash-grab to cash in on the original's cult popularity, with the movie even padded with clips of the first movie. With how creative Craven got throughout his career, it is shocking how creatively bankrupt Part II is, owed in part to the production running out of money before filming had finished. Craven would go on to disown the film.

19 'Vampire in Brooklyn' (1995)

Craven and Eddie Murphy make for an inspired pairing, but unfortunately, Vampire in Brooklyn wastes the talents of both. Murphy plays Maximillian, the last vampire alive, who arrives in Brooklyn to find a mate. Crossing paths with Detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett), Maximillian attempts to court her.

Torn apart by critics at release, Vampire in Brooklyn has become a cult classic in later years. While the horror-comedy never comes fully together due to a lack of commitment to either genre, it does feature great direction and performances from its two leads, with Murphy and Bassett sharing fantastic chemistry.

18 'My Soul to Take' (2010)

Living in a town that was previously haunted by a serial killer dubbed The Riverton Ripper, the seven teenagers who were born on the day of his death are said to share a connection with the murderer. On their sixteenth birthday, a new Ripper has appeared and begins killing the teens, causing them to question if the killer is one of them.

My Soul to Take feels like it is trying to emulate Craven's own A Nightmare on Elm Street, but it never comes close to achieving the same level of success. While its story is a confusing mess, it still provides enough thrills and blood spills to make it worth seeking out for fans of Craven's trademark slasher style.

17 'Deadly Blessing' (1981)

Set in an extremely religious community, Deadly Blessing follows Martha (Maren Jensen) as she is reeling from the death of her husband. Suspecting that the killer is a member of the community, Martha attempts to reveal the truth before she becomes the latest victim.

While far from a great movie, Deadly Blessing showcases early signs of Craven's talent as a genre filmmaker. Though it features some questionable performances and odd story beats, the vintage horror tale is elevated by Craven's direction.

16 'Deadly Friend' (1986)

After his friend Samantha (Kristy Swanson) is declared brain-dead, teenage science prodigy Paul (Matthew Laborteaux) places a computer chip inside her head to bring her back to life. While Paul is delighted to have his friend back, he soon realizes Samantha isn't quite the same as bodies begin to pile up in their neighborhood.

Craven had planned for Deadly Friend to be more of a Sci-Fi story that focused on the relationship between Paul and Samantha, but due to his horror pedigree, the studio demanded Craven turn it into more of a gore fest. The end result is an uneven and awkward movie that features some unintentionally hilarious scenes while being a disturbing look at the dangers of AI.

15 'Cursed' (2005)

When siblings Ellie (Christina Ricci) and Jimmy (Jesse Eisenberg) are bitten by a werewolf after a car accident, they find their lives changing for both better and worse. Once the true dangers set in, the duo tries to hunt down the one who bit them so they can slay the beast and put an end to their curse.

Cursed's production troubles are well documented, with Craven battling with the Weinstein brothers for control of his film. Forced to create a new script after casting was well underway, the final film was hurt further by the last-minute decision to edit it down from an R-rating to a PG-13 behind Craven's back. While Cursed is not one of the best werewolf movies, it is still an amusing enough modern take on the werewolf mythology.

14 'Swamp Thing' (1982)

Alec Holland (Ray Wise) is a scientist working on a plant/animal hybrid that can survive in extreme conditions. Sabotage in his lab causes Holland to be transformed into Swamp Thing, a superhero who fights to protect nature from the dirty deeds of humanity.

Based on the DC character of the same name, Swamp Thingrevels in its campiness and feels like a cheesy comic book brought to life. It is a far cry from Craven's more horror-focused fare, as the horror master turned his talents to the superhero genre, where he handled big action and stunts for the first time.

13 'Shocker' (1989)

After vicious serial killer Horace Pinker (Mitch Pileggi) is executed using the electric chair, he comes back as something much worse. Gifted electric powers thanks to his form of demise, Pinker sets his sights on the teenage witness who put him behind bars and kills anyone who gets in his way.

Trying to recapture the magic of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Shocker sees Craven creating another supernatural boogeyman to stalk helpless victims. While it does not reach the heights of that legendary series, Shocker is still an entertaining slasher thanks to a creative story and a chilling performance from Pileggi.

12 'Scream 3' (2000)

Leaving small-town life behind, Scream 3 moves the action to Hollywood, where production is underway on Stab 3, the movie within a movie. When cast and crew members begin to be killed off by a new Ghostface, Sidney (Neve Campbell) is forced to come out of hiding and face her past once again.

There is no such thing as a bad Screammovie, but Scream 3 is definitely the weakest of the lot. It provides the expected grisly kills and meta humor that fans expect, but it begins to feel derivative after two fantastic entries. The fact that it features the weakest finale of the Scream series does not help either.

11 'Music of the Heart' (1999)

After going through a messy divorce, violinist Roberta Guaspari (Meryl Streep) takes a job teaching the instrument to underprivileged children in New York. While she faces challenges at first, Roberta soon begins to connect with her students and creates a successful program, before it faces ruin at the hands of budget cuts.

The oddball in Craven's filmography, Music of the Heart is his only movie that does not fall into the horror or thriller genres. He was inspired to make the movie after viewing Small Wonders, a documentary about the real Guaspari. While it marks a massive departure from his usual style, Craven manages to craft a touching human story.

10 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988)

After learning about a drug that apparently brings people back from the dead, anthropologist Dennis Alan (Bill Pullman) travels to Haiti to verify its effects. As Alan investigates the mysterious drug and those who create it, he finds himself facing danger from all sides as he tries to avoid needing the medicine himself.

Less focused on elaborate kills than Craven's other work, The Serpent and the Rainbow is a slow burn as Alan immerses himself more in the voodoo culture of Haiti. It creates a chilling atmosphere that feels different from anything else in Craven's filmography.

9 'Red Eye' (2005)

Sitting next to a stranger on public transport is awkward at the best of times, but when the person next to you claims to have your father hostage, the situation is sure to get even more distressing. That is the dilemma facing Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), whose told by Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy), the passenger next to her on a red-eye flight, that she must help him kill a U.S. official or else her father will die.

More of a thriller than Craven's typical horror work, Red Eye is packed full of suspense as Reisert and Rippner engage in a battle of wits. McAdams and Murphy perfectly complement each other as hero and villain, while the film itself shows the flexibility of Craven.

8 'The People Under the Stairs' (1991)

When young Fool (Brandon Adams) goes along with a plan to rob a strange married couple, he discovers something sinister hidden within their home. Finding a group of strange, pale children located in the dungeon-like basement, Fool is in for a night he will never forget.

Perhaps Craven's most underrated movie, The People Under the Stairssees the director taking aim at gentrification and capitalism. He mixes these heavy themes with his usual penchant for blood and gore, while a nice helping of black comedy helps bring the darkly disturbing package together.

7 'Scream 4' (2011)

Picking up 15 years after the events of the original film, Scream 4 sees Sidney Prescott returning to her hometown of Woodsboro for the last stop of her book tour. Her reunion with old friends is soon interrupted by the arrival of a new Ghostface, with this iteration of the classic killer adding a modern touch to their dark deeds.

Scream 4 brings the slasher series to the social media generation, and its focus on how a terminally online culture can lead to violence feels even more relevant with each passing year. The last movie he worked on before his death, Craven gifted the world another quality entry in the beloved series, and a fun yet frightening final film to remember him by.

6 'The Last House on the Left' (1972)

When teenagers Mari (Sandra Cassel) and Phyllis (Lucy Grantham) go looking for drugs after a concert, they instead encounter a gang of escaped criminals, who brutally assault the two girls and leave their corpses in the woods. Seeking refuge in the home of Mari's parents, the gang finds the tables have turned as their hosts subject them to a torturous night.

Craven's debut movie, The Last House on the Left remains his most infamous courtesy of the sickening violence it contains. While his later films would take on more supernatural aspects and take the violence to an over-the-top level, The Last House on the Left features scenes that are sickeningly realistic, making it a tough watch but a landmark movie in the horror genre.

5 'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977)

Traveling through the Nevada desert on their way to a vacation, the Carter family finds themselves stranded after crashing their car. Hoping to flag down a passing motorist for help, they instead encounter a clan of mutant cannibals who hunt the distressed family throughout the unforgiving landscape.

Craven's follow-up to The Last House on the Left is just as brutal but delivers a better storyline bursting with gruesome sights. With the plot pitting two families against each other, one civilized and the other savage, it serves as an examination of how far families will go to keep their clans alive.

4 'New Nightmare' (1994)

Set in a world where A Nightmare on Elm Street is simply a movie, New Nightmare follows franchise star Heather Langenkamp, who plays a fictionalized version of herself. Haunted by disturbing visions, Heather begins to believe that Freddy Krueger may be crossing over into the real world and is forced to fight him for real.

Released two years before Scream, New Nightmare sees Craven playing with the meta angle he would perfect in that latter film. New Nightmare sees Freddy at his darkest, as Craven is able to stick closer to his original vision, as he crafts an unsettling story about the monsters we create and how they can haunt us.

3 'Scream 2' (1997)

Set two years after the first movie, Scream 2 sees Sidney attending college as she attempts to put her traumatic past behind her. When she is marked for death again by a new killer, Sidney grows distrustful of her new friend group as the suspect list is whittled down with each kill.

Scream 2 is one of the best sequels in the horror genre, taking the strengths of the original and putting its own spin on the formula. For many, it is the best Scream movie as it features some of the franchise's greatest deaths and sequences, with Craven allowed to run wild as Ghostface carves their way through college.

2 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

When the teenagers of Springwood all begin having the same dream of a masked man with knives for fingers, they realize he is a dark figure of their town's past. As her friends are killed one by one in their dreams, Nancy (Langenkamp) is forced to stay awake to stay alive as she tries to put Freddy to sleep permanently.

One of the greatest horror movies of all time, A Nightmare on Elm Street helped create the slasher boom of the 80s thanks to its focus on creative kills and a villain that transcended the genre to be one of the most iconic characters in cinema. Craven's fifth movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street is the one that solidified him as one of the biggest names in horror.

1 'Scream' (1996)

Still grieving the murder of her mother a year ago, teenager Sidney is faced with death once again as a masked killer stalks her small town. With the horror-obsessed killer toying with his victims before each kill, Sidney is forced to fight to become this story's final girl or risk becoming just another victim.

Craven created countless horror classics throughout his career, but Scream is the one that stands above the rest. Its perfect blend of genuine horror and pitch-black humor creates a slasher that is unlike anything else in the genre and helped introduce a whole new legion of fans to the legendary genius that was Wes Craven.

