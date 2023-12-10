Wes Craven was a horror legend, responsible for some of the genre's most iconic films. Most notably, he helped to establish the slasher film with 1972's Last House on the Left and 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. As if that wasn't enough, Craven went on to redefine the genre again in the 1990s with the meta and irreverent Scream. Even his less successful movies, like Swamp Thing and The Serpent and the Rainbow, make for fascinating experiments.

Craven's movies may be loved for their thrills and gore, but they also usually contain a lot of food for thought, often examining themes of family and the tension between dreams and reality. In this regard, Craven's smart, intense filmography reflects his influences: he's a fan of many classic dramas, as well as Universal horrors, Hitchcock, the French New Wave, and the surrealism of Luis Buñuel. These are some of his most intriguing recommendations, which shed a little light on his cinematic philosophy (and may appeal to fans of his work).

10 'The Virgin Spring' (1960)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

The Virgin Spring is a devastating drama by legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, most famous for Wild Strawberries and The Seventh Seal. Set in medieval Sweden, it tells the tragic tale of Karin (Birgitta Pettersson), a girl journeying to church with her servant Ingeri (Gunnel Lindblom). Along the way, they encounter a group of ruthless herdsmen, who assault and murder Karin. The narrative takes a profound and spiritual turn when the perpetrators unwittingly seek shelter in the home of Karin's grieving parents, Töre (Max von Sydow) and Mareta (Birgitta Valberg).

Bergman is a master of psychological drama and existential crisis, which he demonstrates here once again. The Virgin Spring is smart, brutal, and realistic; a moral horror of the highest order. "The basic plot of The Virgin Spring, which was lifted off a Medieval tale, became the framework for The Last House on the Left," Craven explains. "But what really was terrifying to me was when these shepherds are lost in a storm and take shelter at a house that they find, and they do not know that this is the home of one of the girls they just killed."

9 'Red River' (1948)

Directed by Howard Hawks

John Wayne stars in this Western as Tom Dunson, a rancher with a relentless ambition to establish a cattle empire in Texas. To achieve this, he embarks on a perilous cattle drive to Missouri with his adopted son Matt Garth (Montgomery Clift). Along the way, they must deal with stampedes, rebellion, and various attacks. Tensions escalate during the grueling journey, leading to a power struggle between the authoritarian Dunson and the more compassionate Matt.

Hawks was a skilled director who made gems in multiple genres, from screwball comedy to gangster epics, and Red River ranks among his best work. "For some reason. I think the combination of the gruff, tyrannical old man pursuing the unruly, rebellious son really appeals to me," Craven said of it. "The scenario is, in some odd way, almost as scary as Freddy Krueger, you know! The evil father is an idea that’s really fascinating to me."

Red River Release Date August 26, 1948 Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Montgomery Clift Rating NR Runtime 127

8 'Blow-Up' (1966)

Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

Blow-Up is a stylish thriller by Italian maestro Michelangelo Antonioni, which served as the basis for Brian De Palma's movie Blowout with John Travolta. This version centers on Thomas (David Hemmings), a fashion photographer who inadvertently captures evidence of a potential murder while innocently photographing in a London park. Thomas becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind the incident, leading him on a disorienting journey through the swinging London scene. As he enlarges and examines his photographs, the boundaries between reality and illusion blur, and Thomas soon finds himself in great danger.

"[Blow-Up] is a very masterfully constructed, gorgeously photographed, and almost surreal film of impending threat and doom," Craven said. "Even though I didn’t go on to make films that are quite this art film-ish, these were the films that really inspired me to take the liberty of even what I did in Nightmare on Elm Street, where I could go into these macabre visions in a way that was permitted by the very nature of the film itself."

7 'Beauty and the Beast' (1946)

Directed by Jean Cocteau

French filmmaker Jean Cocteau was the first to direct a feature-length adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and he set a high bar at that. In this version, Belle's father (Marcel André) is sentenced to death for picking a rose from the Beast's garden. However, Belle (Josette Day) offers to live in the Beast's castle in exchange for her father's life. There, she grows surprisingly fond of the Beast (Jean Marais), but a pair of villains conspire to kill both him and her father.

Beauty and the Beast was very successful on release and went on to hugely define the story for generations, influencing later film adaptations. "Beauty and the Beast was again the idea of near-madness and the fabric of reality being created and replaced with things that were surreal. I think I was very affected by surrealism in general as a sort of outlaw form of looking at the world as semi-mad," Craven said.

Close

6 'War of the Worlds' (1953)

Directed by Byron Haskin

This was the first film adaptation of H.G. Wells's seminal sci-fi tale. It relocates the setting to southern California, which is invaded by Martians in menacing war machines equipped with advanced technology. At the center of it all, Dr. Clayton Forrester (Gene Barry), an atomic scientist, fights to survive the chaos and destruction. While quaint by today's standards, the special effects were fantastic for the time and won the film an Oscar.

The War of the Worlds remains an intriguing artifact of its era, serving up intense alien thrills alongside a surprisingly sharp Cold War allegory. In particular, Craven praised the design of the alien machines, saying, "These things are very serpentine with a kind of snakelike head, and they’re just sort of looking around the room to sense the presence of humans. I just remember being totally terrified by that."

5 'The Bad Seed' (1956)

Directed by Mervyn LeRoy

The Bad Seed revolves around the seemingly perfect Penmark family, made up of dad Kenneth (William Hopper), his wife Christine (Nancy Kelly), and their charming eight-year-old daughter Rhoda (Patty McCormack). However, beneath Rhoda's innocent facade lies a chilling truth: she is a remorseless and manipulative sociopath with a penchant for violence. After a series of mysterious deaths, Christine begins to suspect that her daughter is involved.

The Bad Seed pioneered the 'evil child' trope, which has since been repeated by classics like The Omen. (It was also remade in 2018 with Rob Lowe and Mckenna Grace.) Fundamentally, the movie succeeds because McCormack delivers such a good performance. She is believably creepy and unsettling, without being over-the-top. "That’s the delight of the evil child, I think she’s just so revolutionary and so anti-American, where the nice little girl could never be bad [...] I think [The Bad Seed] was extraordinarily intelligently written," Craven said.

The Bad Seed Release Date September 12, 1956 Director Mervyn LeRoy Cast Henry Jones Rating NR Runtime 129

4 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

While visiting their father's grave, Siblings Barbra (Judith O'Dea) and Johnny (Russ Streiner) are suddenly attacked by a reanimated corpse. So begins the zombie apocalypse. Barbra escapes to an isolated farmhouse where she meets other survivors, including Ben (Duane Jones). As the night unfolds, a diverse group of people must confront not only the relentless onslaught of the living dead but also their own divisions to make it out alive.

Night of the Living Dead is the most influential zombie movie and it's not close. It established so many of the subgenre's key tropes: the undead's shambling pace, their hunger for brains, that they can be stopped by destroying their brain. Not to mention, the movie's explicit violence and gore were unlike almost any other horror out at the time. "I was swept into [the movie] and jumping and laughing and afraid, and I realized that this guy Romero was incredible," Craven said. "It also made me realize that with a genre film, as long as it scared you, you could say anything; about politics, about psychology."

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Director George A. Romero Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Rating NR Runtime 96

3 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) rambles about his castle, conducting experiments on human tissue in the hopes of creating life. The narrative takes a chilling turn when he succeeds in animating a creature (Boris Karloff), a being stitched together from various body parts. Despite its menacing appearance, the Monster is innocent and childlike - but the hostility of the townsfolk threatens to drive it to violence.

James Whale's Frankenstein wasn't the first adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic story (that honor goes to J. Searle Dawley's 1910 version) but it was the most influential, establishing the look and feel of one of cinema's defining monsters. Karloff's performance is simply iconic. In particular, Craven praised one scene where the Monster kills a child. "Obviously, by today’s standards, that’s pretty attenuated, but at the time when I saw it, it was just so shocking that they would show a dead child, that this creature had actually murdered a child," he said.

Close

2 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Directed by Nicolas Roeg

Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie lead this thriller as John and Laura Baxter, a couple who travel to Venice after the accidental death of their daughter. There, they meet a psychic who claims to have a message from their child, and a series of increasingly surreal events unfold. John becomes entangled in a web of ominous premonitions, blurring the boundaries between the psychological and the supernatural.

Although it wasn't embraced on releae, the unconventional narrative structure, experimental editing, and skillful use of symbolism have now earned Don't Look Now classic status. Subtle performances and a smart script elevate it above most other thrillers of the '70s: it works both as a tense story and as a study in grief. "This was one of the movies that just completely enthralled me and scared me at the same time, where I was watching a film that was a pretty moving work of art as well. The sense that the child is either a ghost or is torturing them with her presence by disappearing was a wonderful example of being able to scare without showing blood," Craven said.

Don't Look Now Release Date October 16, 1973 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Julie Christie , Donald Sutherland Rating R Runtime 110

1 'Nosferatu' (1922)

Directed by F. W. Murnau

Nosferatu, an unauthorized take on Dracula, is an Expressionist horror by by preeminent German director of the silent era, F.W. Murnau. Max Schreck delivers a delightfully creepy performance as Count Orlok, a vampire who sets out to bring darkness to the city of Wisborg. In particular, he trains his sights on a young couple, Thomas (Gustav von Wangenheim) and Ellen Hutter (Greta Schröder).

Murnau's striking direction, with its use of shadows and stark visuals, contributes to the film's eerie atmosphere. One particular shot, of Orlok's shadow ascending a staircase, is especially iconic. Nosferatu is impressive for a movie that is over one hundred years old, and now is a good time to give it a watch, as Robert Eggers's remake is set to be released next year. "The way Nosferatu looked was my inspiration for casting Michael Berryman in The Hills Have Eyes," Craven said. "Nosferatu to me, just as a character, was so utterly frightening looking, it looked to me like it couldn’t actually be a human actor in there—it had to be this sort of monstrous, vampiric creature."

Nosferatu (1922) Release Date May 18, 1922 Director F.W. Murnau Cast Max Schreck , Alexander Granach Rating Not Rated Runtime 94 minutes

