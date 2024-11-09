Horror directors and superhero movies seem to be a match made in heaven. Whether it's Sam Raimi's heartfelt take on Spider-Man or James Wan's bombastic, globe-trotting approach to Aquaman, certain directors put just as much emphasis into the world of capes and cowls that they do the shrieks and scares of their horror efforts. It could be said that the creatures in horror films and the characters in various superheroic mythologies both represent bigger ideas about humanity. Godzilla is a metaphor for the horrors of nuclear war, while the X-Men often serve as a stand-in for the marginalized. But the apex of this trope might be Wes Craven's Swamp Thing movie - particularly because it's the perfect match of character and director.

What Is 'Swamp Thing' About?

Craven's take on Swamp Thing hews close to the original DC Comics run by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson; Alec Holland (Ray Wise), a brilliant scientist, is working on a formula that rapidly grows plant life with his sister Linda (Nannette Brown). But mercenary Anton Arcane (Louis Jordan) attacks their laboratory, killing Linda and dousing Alec in the formula - and setting him aflame. Alec races into the swampland surrounding his lab, transforming into a massive heap of humanoid vegetation. Now called the "Swamp Thing," Alec fights Arcane's forces while protecting researcher Alice Cable (Adrienne Barbeau), who holds the journal that contains the secret to the Hollands' formula.

Though he had yet to deliver the horror masterpiece that is A Nightmare on Elm Street, Craven's signature flourishes are on full display during Swamp Thing. The swamps containing the Hollands' laboratory are shot in a hazy, sunlit way that is equally menacing and mysterious. As for Swamp Thing himself, the plant-powered protector cuts a rather imposing figure thanks to Dick Durock, who slid on a suit that is a pitch-perfect replica of Wrightson's iconic Swamp Thing design. Swamp Thing's first appearance also sells the horror aspect of the character; he sends a boat of Arcane's mercenaries flying with a single punch while shrugging off bullets and grenades. Craven also showcases a connection between Swamp Thing and Alice, giving them interactions laced with the kind of romantic undertones that Guillermo del Toro would love.

‘Swamp Thing’ Was a Box Office Bust, but Made a Killing on Home Video

Craven delivered Swamp Thing on time and budget - a rarity in Hollywood - but it didn't really take off until it hit home video and cable. This ironically led to a memorable incident in 2002 when a woman picked up the Swamp Thing DVD. She would soon learn that the DVD contained the longer, international cut of the film; said cut has far more violence and nudity, which obviously isn't PG material (to be fair, the 'PG' rating was rather lax back in the '80s). The theatrical cut and the international cut received separate DVDs in later years, with last year seeing a re-release of Swamp Thing with both versions. Swamp Thing also received critical praise from the late, great Roger Ebert himself! In his review, Ebert said, "There's beauty in this movie, if you know where to look for it." Such a badge of honor shows that Swamp Thing was operating on a different level from other comic book adaptations.

Swamp Thing Continues To Be a Fixture in DC Adaptations

The success of Swamp Thing led to a flurry of adaptations, starting with The Return of Swamp Thing in 1989. While Dick Durock would return as Swamp Thing, Craven declined to return for a sequel - and so did Adrienne Barbeau, with Heather Locklear portraying a new love interest in Abby Arcane. (Ironically, it turns out that Locklear and Durock didn't get along on set.) Swamp Thing also starred in a short-lived animated series in 1990 and most recently in an even shorter television series that deserves its flowers, if you'll pardon the pun, for capturing the tragedy and horror inherent in the character in a way that no one since Craven has been able to touch.

Swamp Thing will rise again; a new Swamp Thing movie is being developed under James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, with James Mangold penning the script. Given Mangold's work on Logan and Gunn & Safran's desire to make each DC project distinct, there could finally be a take on Swamp Thing that matches Wes Craven's delightfully dark vision.

Swamp Thing is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Swamp Thing Release Date February 19, 1982 Director Wes Craven Cast Louis Jourdan , Adrienne Barbeau , Ray Wise , David Hess , Nicholas Worth , Don Knight , Al Ruban , Dick Durock Runtime 91 Minutes Writers Wes Craven

