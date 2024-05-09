The Big Picture The Breed remake will offer a fresh take on Wes Craven's cult classic from 2006 with a new protagonist on a remote island.

While we're still waiting for a remake of Stephen King's Cujo, we're getting the next best thing with a remake of Wes Craven's The Breed. Variety reports an "Unconventional reimagining of the Wes Craven cult classic" from 2006 will offer a brand-new kind of dog-based horror. Where the original was a classic "cabin in the woods" style horror adventure, this new interpretation will take a slightly different approach. Here, the new protagonist Violet (Grace Caroline Currey), is described as "a rebel icon and badass on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island which leads to complete adrenaline-fueled terror." In short, it sounds like The Green Inferno but with dogs instead of cannibals.

The Breed remake already has its star set with Grace Caroline Currey, who already has plenty of experience in the horror genre. Most recently she starred in the height-based thriller Fall, and she also starred in the surprisingly great Annabelle sequel, Annabelle: Creation. Currey is also well-known for starring in both Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Filling the bladed gloves of Wes Craven in the producer roles are Sean and Bryan Furst — the duo who worked on the futuristic vampire flick Daybreakers and the Dracula horror-comedy Renfield. Sean and Bryan Furst will also be directing the remake of The Breed, making this their directorial debut. The Breed remake is being produced through the Furst brothers' production company, Curmudgeon Films.

What Is the Original 'The Breed' About?

Released in 2006 and produced by legendary horror filmmaker Wes Craven, the titular dogs of the original The Breed are anything but cute and cuddly. The set-up is one straight from the horror playbook, with five college friends who are spending their vacation in a derelict cabin. While best friends Nicki (Michelle Rodriguez) and Sara (Taryn Manning) are hoping to have a fun vacation, it's cut short when a pack of voracious and unusually clever dogs begins stalking the group. What starts as an innocent vacation getaway turns into a fight for survival.

Though it does have its fans, The Breed was not very well-received when it first came out, sitting at only 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, the concept of a pack of killer dogs being the antagonists of a horror film is undeniably intriguing. It will be interesting to see what the new version from Grace Caroline Currey and the Furst brothers has in store.

The Breed remake does not currently have a release date set. 2006's The Breed is currently available to stream on Peacock.

