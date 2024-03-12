The Big Picture Parker Seaman and Devin Das take a road trip to see their ailing friend in the trailer for Wes Is Dying.

D'arcy Carden and Mark Duplass add star power to the film.

Wes Is Dying blurs fiction and reality. The film premieres digitally on April 9.

One of the worst things about COVID-19 was the uncertainty that made us doubtful about our health and that of our friends and family members. This pushed people to react in a variety of ways, and a certain trio saw this as an opportunity to become big Hollywood names. This is the story of Wes Is Dying, a comedy whose trailer Collider can exclusively debut thanks to Gravitas Ventures. The story centers around two pals who take a road trip to visit a bedridden friend and document the whole thing. The movie premieres on Digital and Cable VOD on April 9.

But why would anyone want to watch a movie set during COVID times and about the woes of a white guy? Fortunately for the trio, D’arcy Carden (The Good Place) is there to ask that difficult question and prompt them to find some narrative angle that would make Wes Is Dying stand out. Aside from the fact that, you know, Wes is indeed dying, and this event alone is worth making a movie with friends and loved ones.

The Wes Is Dying team also impressively managed to get Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) into their movie. They needed a strong name to help audiences become interested in the story and, as the trailer suggests, the actor was game about popping up in the film and getting some face time in. It also looks like they managed to get some hilarious product placement in since their road trip will be filled with stops at some of the country’s most famous fast-food chains.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Wes Is Dying?'

The Wes from the title is Wes Schlagenhauf, who lived in Boise, Idaho at the time of filming. His two best friends turned filmmakers are Devin Das and Parker Seaman. While the trailer leans heavily on the side of comedy to invite viewers in, it’s possible to see the underlying tragedy of the story. This gets hinted here and there in the trailer, and it’s possible that you’ll need a tissue or two by the end of the screening.

In an official statement, Seaman revealed that originally his only goal with Wes Is Dying was “to make something longer than five minutes that would make my friends laugh,” and then it evolved into “a two-year therapy session making a film that encapsulates 10 years of friendship.” He also revealed what his approach was to his own material:

“With three leads who are virtually nobodies, excluding Devin’s exceptional work in an Office Depot commercial, we needed a way to stand out. I loved the idea of a plot that blurred the line between fiction and reality, where the audience would question how real some moments in the film are. The goal being: I don't know who these guys are, but they seem to be going through some shit and I need to know how it all ends.”

Wes Is Dying premieres on Digital and Cable VOD on April 9. You can watch our exclusive trailer above.