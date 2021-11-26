They also talk about how they each got involved in the limited series with Kevin Hart and how every episode ends on a cliffhanger.

With the seven episode limited series, True Story, now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Wesley Snipes and creator Eric Newman about making the show. If you’re not familiar with the series, True Story is centered around a world famous comedian nicknamed Kid (Kevin Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry, and Kid is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has. Newman, who served as showrunner of the Netflix hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, created the series and it also stars Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, and Lauren London.

During the interview, they talked about why they each wanted to make the series, how Newman decided on seven episodes, the way every episode leaves you on a cliffhanger, how Snipes originally thought Hart and Newman were making something like Curb Your Enthusiasm but after they explained what they were really trying to do he said yes, and more. In addition, Newman talks about how he tried to get Snipes to be on Narcos years ago and why it never happened.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Kevin Hart on ‘True Story’ and Why He’s So Excited for People to See the Limited Series

Watch what Wesley Snipes and Eric Newman had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Wesley Snipes and Eric Newman

Is it true that Newman tried to get Snipes in Narcos?

Newman talks about the genesis of the project and what it was about the story that sid I want to make this.

Snipes talks about how he got involved in the project.

How Snipes originally thought Hart and Newman were making something like Curb Your Enthusiasm but after they explained what they were really trying to do he said yes.

How much does the series really capture what it’s like when you are very famous?

How did Newman decide on seven episodes?

How the end of every episode leaves you on a cliffhanger.

Image via Netflix

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series The limited series is sure to be a heart-pounding, action-packed ride.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email