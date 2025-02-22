American political thrillers were wildly popular in the ‘70s due in part to the real-world scandals surrounding the Nixon administration. Come the ‘90s, the genre was slowly beginning to reemerge thanks to box office hits such as JFK and The Pelican Brief. Capitalizing on the moment was action star Wesley Snipes in 1997’s Murder at 1600.

Out of any action-related vehicle in his '90s output, Murder at 1600 is the most fascinating because it places Snipes’ charismatic persona within the context of a classic political thriller. Director Dwight H. Little (Marked for Death, Rapid Fire) crafts a complex labyrinth for Snipes’ Washington DC cop hero to navigate full of sex, lies, and videotape. Though it plays as a standard police procedural with blockbuster action elements, Murder at 1600’s concept would eerily mirror an actual sex scandal in the White House exposed a year later.

What Is 'Murder at 1600' About?