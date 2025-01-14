A new wave of black cinema took America by storm in the early ‘90s. Unlike the blaxploitation films of the ‘70s that fantasized about the Black Power movement, films such as Boyz in the Hood and Straight Out of Brooklyn reflected the cold reality of surviving in the inner city. What 1991’s New Jack City did uniquely was take the gangster films that Warner Bros. popularized in the ‘30s and gave it a modern edge to an underrepresented audience.

Blaxploitation classics such as Superfly and Black Caesar made heroes out of street-level criminals who battled corrupt authority figures of Caucasian descent. New Jack City, however, plays against the backdrop of New York’s crack cocaine epidemic of the ‘80s. Director Mario Van Peebles mixed the gritty action of the era with social commentary as well as time-honored themes of loyalty and betrayal. Not only does it have rapper and future Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T adapting his rebellious image to play an undercover cop, but it also marks the breakout performance of Wesley Snipes as the power-hungry crack lord. But few know that New Jack City’s conception originated as a planned spinoff threequel to The Godfather.

'New Jack City' Was Almost A Nicky Barnes-Inspired Version Of 'The Godfather Part III'

The film’s screenwriter, Thomas Lee Wright, worked as a creative executive at Paramount in the ‘80s when the studio struggled to continue the Corleone Family’s story on the big screen. Wright was hired to develop a stand-alone concept within the world of The Godfather, where he took inspiration from the life of Leroy “Nicky” Barnes. The black heroin dealer, later portrayed by Cuba Gooding, Jr. in American Gangster, was responsible for excommunicating the Italian mob from Harlem in the ‘70s. It was a unique angle to take with the saga given that the majority of Mario Puzo’s Sicilian-centric novel had already been covered in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II.

Initially envisioned as a dramatic vehicle for Eddie Murphy until Paramount expressed reservations about putting their comedic draw into a serious crime story, Wright's script went into turnaround to Quincy Jones and Warner Bros. They enlisted Village Voice music critic Barry Michael Cooper, who repurposed the script inspired by his crack-themed 1987 article "Kids Killing Kids: New Jack City Eats Its Young." Though Cooper's article examined Detroit's crack epidemic, he exposed the source of the dealings coming from young gangs raised in middle-class families, including the Chamber Brothers, who converted an entire apartment complex into their operations.

Taking inspiration from Howard Hawks' Scarface, New Jack City follows Brown and the Cash Money Brothers (CMB) as they take over Harlem with their crack cocaine operations. As Brown rises in power, the NYPD puts pressure on Det. Stone (Peebles) to break up CMB and their crack house establishment. Stone enlists a pair of "New Jack" undercover detectives, Scotty Appleton (Ice-T) and Nick Peretti (Judd Nelson), to infiltrate the operation and bring it down from the inside.

'New Jack City' Does Not Glorify Gangster Life Like Mob Movies Of The Past