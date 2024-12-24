With Wicked proving enormously popular at the global box office, the interest in musicals is once again reaching new heights. Whether it is more recent sing-a-long hits like Mamma Mia! or classics such as Grease, the movie musical is a staple of cinema history. Because of this, anyone who has unlocked their new favorite genre thanks to Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) may be looking back to some of the all-time greats to continue their burgeoning journey through musical history. Well, for those on said journey, they will need to hurry, with it officially confirmed that the 1961 version of West Side Story is leaving streamer Max on December 31, 2024.

Robert Wise and Jerome Robin's West Side Story is the first movie adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical, not to be confused with Steven Spielberg's second adaptation in 2021. Making roughly $45 million at the global box office, West Side Story is just one place shy of being among the 50 highest-earning movie musicals in domestic box office history. Not just a financial success, the film has earned plenty of critical acclaim too, showcased by a certified fresh 92% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84% audience rating. The synopsis for the movie reads:

"A musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh streets of the upper west side, two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang members falls in love with a rival's sister."

How Does 'West Side Story' Rank in Box Office History?

When adjusted for inflation, West Side Story made around $400 million in today's money, which is an incredible total that would have it high up on 2024's highest earners list were it released today. Compared to the ranking of movie musicals at the global box office, West Side Story's $400 million would place it in between Sing 2 and Grease in 15th place, albeit without Grease being adjusted for inflation itself. Wicked currently sits at 9th on said list at $527 million, with its climbing through the ranks not yet finished as ticket sales continue to impress. Top of the list as the highest-grossing movie musical of all time is Frozen II, just one of three to ever reach the $1 billion mark, alongside the first Frozen in second place and the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast, both at over $1.2 billion.

West Side Story is leaving streaming platform Max on December 31, 2024. You can catch the movie on the streamer now.

Your changes have been saved West Side Story Release Date December 13, 1961 Director Robert Wise , Jerome Robbins Cast Natalie Wood , Richard Beymer , Russ Tamblyn , Rita Moreno , George Chakiris Runtime 151 Minutes

