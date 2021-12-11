The estimated opening is lower than what the infamous bomb 'In the Heights' debuted with earlier this year.

The movie musical curse of 2021 is showing no sign of abating. Even with one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time at the helm, West Side Story made just $4.1 million on Friday, for an estimated opening weekend in the $10 million range. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is the second big-screen adaptation of the iconic 1957 stage musical of the same name with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim.

Opening day audiences gave it a stellar “A” CinemaScore, which might help the film in the long run during the holiday season—films released in this window typically have greater multiples than at any other time of the year. For instance, the Hugh Jackman-starrer The Greatest Showman legged it to $174 million domestically after a $9 million opening weekend in 2017. But that musical drama was an anomaly, and more importantly, it didn’t release during a pandemic. It was because of the pandemic, by the way, that West Side Story was delayed by a year.

All signs suggest that the brief resurgence movie musicals witnessed a few years ago is waning. Earlier this year, director Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights tanked after similarly enthusiastic reviews, finishing its run with less than $50 million worldwide—but, it should be noted, the film was also released day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming service. The box office performance of theater-exclusive Dear Evan Hansen, however, was just as lackluster. A $10 million opening weekend is low even by the relatively (for him) muted standards of Spielberg’s recent adult-oriented fare such as Bridge of Spies, Lincoln, and War Horse—all of which were legitimate hits. West Side Story cost a reported $100 million to make, and it now faces an upward challenge, which it might be aided in by the heaps of Oscar nominations that it is expected to attract.

In fact, West Side Story might not even dance its way to the top spot. Fellow musical Encanto is holding steady in its third weekend, and is poised to finish with $9.5 million, which is just 27% down from the previous weekend. Featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the animated film would hope to cross the $150 million mark internationally before it arrives on Disney+ on December 24.

Regardless of which film tops the chart, director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife will finish at the number three spot with a $6.4 million weekend, which takes its running domestic total to just over $110 million. The film serves as a soft reboot of the comedy franchise, and introduces new cast members alongside fan-favorite veterans. Afterlife also functions as a welcome return to commercially successful filmmaking for the Oscar-nominated Reitman, who after a string of award-winning dramas sort of fell off the radar with a series of underperformers.

Director Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is expected to take the fourth spot with $1.27 million on Friday. With over $40 million in the bank domestically, House of Gucci is one of the few adult-skewing dramas that have not tanked at the box office during the pandemic. The film will, however, require the combined might of international numbers and Oscar nominations to push it past its reported $75 million budget.

Taking the number five spot with an estimated $2.93 million this weekend was Marvel's Eternals, which should cross the $160 million mark domestically by Sunday. Internationally, the meditative superhero film has made close to $400 million, despite the most divisive reviews in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Next weekend sees the release of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is expected to set pandemic records and right the MCU ship.

