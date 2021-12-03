While the event is free to the public, viewers are required to reserve their seats ahead of time.

Director Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is getting the IMAX treatment. An exclusive live fan event is set for Monday, December 6 at 4PM PT/7PM ET. The event will feature a Q&A segment with Spielberg and the film’s cast, followed by a screening of the new movie. Each guest in attendance will also receive a West Side Story mini-poster. While the event is free to the public, viewers are required to reserve their seats ahead of time.

West Side Story is a feature-length adaption of the 1957 stage musical of the same name, with lyrics written by the recently passed Stephen Sondheim. It is the second film adaption since the original in 1961. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star as Tony and María, two star-crossed lovers in this Romeo and Juliet-inspired musical.

Like the original stage musical and 1961 film, this adaption focuses on two rival gangs set in 1950s New York. Tony is a former member of the Jets, a white gang that often taunts the Sharks, a gang made up of Puerto Rican immigrants of which María’s brother Bernardo (David Alvarez) is the leader. Meetings often lead to increasingly violent conflict, adding tension to the secret romance Tony and María share.

Alongside Elgort and Zegler, the film stars Alvarez, Mike Faist, Ariana DeBose, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, and Josh Andrés Rivera. Actress Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original 1961 film, returns to the cast as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works. Moreno also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

West Side Story promises to be a beautiful reimagining of the classic musical full of love, heartbreak, and contention. The film will premiere in theaters on Friday, December 10. If you’d like to attend the free event, and see the film early, you can check for participating IMAX theaters and reserve tickets on the event’s website.

