Ziegler also talks about working on one of the most harrowing scenes in the movie.

Maddie Ziegler has accomplished quite a bit at just 19-years-old, but a certain 2021 release marks a pretty significant step forward for her in the feature film realm. Ziegler plays Velma in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Not only does the movie mark Ziegler’s biggest Hollywood production yet, but it’s a new rendition of an Academy Award-winning classic that’s already racking up the accolades this awards season.

While on Collider Ladies Night for another fantastic new release, The Fallout on HBO Max, Ziegler took the time to run through her experience in the entertainment industry thus far. We discussed when she first discovered her passion for acting, lessons learned from working on music videos, what it was like working opposite Jenna Ortega on The Fallout, and, of course, exactly how she booked her role in West Side Story.

Ziegler began by revisiting her audition on the west coast:

“They were holding auditions in New York, LA, Puerto Rico, everywhere, and I went into the LA audition. I was just with Justin Peck and Patty [Lucia Delgado], his wife who was the assistant choreographer, and also Craig [Salstein] who was another assistant choreographer, and I learned the dance. We did it. We taped it. Great! It went really well, and then I went into a room with Cindy Tolan who is the casting director. I love her to death. I read like three lines with her, and then I was on my way.”

Image via 20th Century Studios

Step two? A callback that required Ziegler to participate in another audition in New York for a very important person on the production. She continued:

“Then got called in to [the] New York audition, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ I go in and Steven Spielberg’s in the room and I’m just like, ‘Cool! Okay, so this is it. This is what’s happening.’ And then after that day, they were like, ‘We want you to come in tomorrow, so I came in the next day, read some lines with Steven, which I was like, [shaking]. And also having to do a New York accent, that was all very scary. And I left and it was an amazing experience and I was like, ‘That was cool. I don’t think I’m gonna get it, so that’s fun.’ And then got a call a few months later. It was the craziest thing ever.”

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler on How Music Videos Sparked a Passion for Acting & How She Excelled While Making 'The Fallout'

During the West Side Story portion of our Collider Ladies Night conversation, we also covered Ziegler’s experience working on one of the most harrowing scenes of the movie. Given that Ziegler’s a dance pro, one might imagine that dazzling gym dance sequence felt very much in her wheelhouse. But what about when Ariana DeBose’s Anita goes to Doc’s and is assaulted by the Jets? Ziegler took a moment to celebrate DeBose's incredible work and also to highlight an important difference between that scene in this new film and the 1961 original:

“First of all, insanely moving performance by Ariana who plays Anita. That was just absolutely breathtaking. I think it was really cool to have the perspective of having other women in the room while that scene was taking place. I think it’s something that very much is relevant and something that needs to be talked about. Female support is really important, and having that aspect added into the movie was pretty crazy and I’m really happy that they did that.”

Image via Disney

Eager to hear more from Ziegler on West Side Story, transitioning from reality TV to scripted film and television, her collaboration with Megan Park on The Fallout, and more? You can listen to our 40-minute conversation uncut in podcast form below:

'Emily the Criminal's Aubrey Plaza Explains How She Manifests the Projects She Produces Theo Rossi also explains how he knew John Patton Ford was a first-time feature filmmaker worth taking a chance on.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email