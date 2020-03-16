New ‘West Side Story’ Images Preview Tony and Maria’s Romance as Conflict Brews

20th Century Studios has released brand new images from Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming West Side Story adaptation. This will be the second time the musical has made its way to movie theaters, with Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler in the lead roles as star-crossed New York City teens Tony and Maria.

New images were shared by 20th Century Studios on Twitter in conjunction with an in-depth preview from Vanity Fair. The four photos shared by 20th Century Studios give us insight into some of the biggest moments from early on in the West Side Story plot. There’s a shot of Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) getting some romantic one-on-one time. One photo shows Spielberg on set with Rita Moreno, who returns to the West Side Story world 58 years after winning an Oscar playing Anita in the first movie musical adaptation. There’s also a joyful photo of Anita (Ariana DeBose) and Shark leader Bernardo (David Alvarez) dancing in the streets (fingers crossed it’s a still from the iconic West Side Story song “America”). Another photo seems to be from that same sequence but shows Upper West Side gangs the Sharks and the Jets facing off at a dance. Even though we’ve seen images from Spielberg’s West Side Story in the past, none have looked quite as exciting as these. Make sure you check ’em all out below.

West Side Story is due in theaters on December 18, 2020. For more, read up on why we think West Side Story is Oscars material and what movies we’re looking forward to in 2020.