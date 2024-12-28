Steven Spielberg is a master of the medium for numerous reasons. His sweeping camera moves, his symphonic execution of cathartic moments, and his ability to get his actors to sell moments that teter close to cringe territory. All of those qualities sound like the perfect sensibilities for directing a musical, yet Spielberg has only made one in his long career. Worse yet, that one musical got swept under the rug and seemingly forgotten by the masses, despite its multiple Oscar nominations and later streaming success. It's a tragedy almost on the same level as the fate of Maria and Tony because his remake of West Side Story isn't just one of his best films in recent years, it's proof that he should have given us way more musicals in his immense career.

Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Makes Key Changes From the Original

You know what West Side Story is: it's Romeo and Juliet in '50s New York City. The Sharks and the Jets are rival street gangs, and retired Jet Tony (Ansel Elgort) falls for Maria (Rachel Zegler), the sister of the Sharks' leader, Bernardo (David Alvarez). This triggers the ire of both Bernardo and the Jets' leader and Tony's best friend, Riff (Mike Faist), with the two gangs on a collision course while Tony and Maria try to escape and make a life for themselves. It's the same story as the iconic 1961 Best Picture-winning version, with the plot and songs largely left the same. But Spielberg makes it his own by updating the story to feel more authentic in its cultural depiction of the setting, showing a deft hand at highlighting the sociopolitical stressors and mentalities that push the characters into their own demise. Not only does this give the characters richer internal lives, but it lets Spielberg flex his mastery of visual language and show how easily his direction fits the logic of musicals.

Spielberg's Eye Prioritizes Making the Interior External

Musicals thrive on the conceit of exploding internal emotions into the physical realm, using the dancing and the orchestrated color schemes to display the underlying feelings. Spielberg has always been renowned for his attention to the details of how the visuals can reflect a film's perspective, like how E.T.'s camerawork evokes the limited perspective of a small child. In West Side Story, Spielberg creates a hardened New York of cobalt gray bathed in cold sunlight, contrasted with the bold colors of the domestic lives of its inhabitants, striving to passionately hold onto their identities.

Look at how he stages the gymnasium dance, where the Jets and their ladies all wear shades of light blue, while the Sharks all wear pitch black with flashes of harsh red, and Maria is in her white dress. Drenched in the colors of the American flag, it frames the ensuing dance as an indictment of the American dream, the youth of America driven to each other's throats due to false promises and selfish egos. That said, the sequence wouldn't feel nearly as dynamic and exciting as it does without the secret MVP of the film: the camerawork.

Spielberg's Camerawork Elevates the Material to New Heights

Close

If there's any one element of Spielberg's remake that's vastly superior to the original, it's his approach to the cinematography. The original film largely emphasized capturing the full scope of the dance numbers, with cameras held back and rather static in their recording. Spielberg's approach to cinematography has always moved around with the organic mechanics of an actual human being, which vastly benefits capturing the thrill and punch of Jerome Robbins' legendary choreography. Janusz Kaminski's Oscar-nominated camerawork in Spielberg's film comfortably threads the needle between gritty realism and flamboyant euphoria far better than other recent musicals like Les Misérables or Wicked have attempted.

The way his camera swoops in, twists side-to-side, and glides its way into perfect compositions brings a kinetic glee that would seem tailormade for a musical, except that's just the standard of how Spielberg and Kaminski have worked together for decades. Kaminski finds so many grace notes amid the chaos: The shadows of the Jets and Sharks stretched past each other before the rumble or the camera floating above Tony to show the puddle beneath him consumed by light as he pines for Maria — a staggering fusion of the depressing reality with the fantastical artifice of the theatrical.

Such composition helps when Steven Spielberg is arguably the best blocker in Hollywood history, his sense of where human bodies should be placed on-screen being second to none. His making only one musical is shocking because, more than any other genre, musicals are fundamentally built off of human bodies in motion, and his acumen for bodily positioning is largely unmatched. His West Side Story thrives on how much bigger he makes it feel, how he has his performers act out in grander ways, taking up as much space as possible. Watch his restaging of numbers like "Gee, Officer Krupke," "America," and "I Feel Pretty," and you see a director bursting with creative energy and passing it onto his actors, freely roaming and twirling and leaping around locations, making them all their own playground. While we're grateful we got to see Spielberg execute his vision for a musical, it's a shame it's the only one in his 50 years of filmmaking.

West Side Story is available to stream on Disney+

Watch on Disney+