The Big Picture Jesse Solomon and Danielle Olivera had a fleeting moment of desire, but he chose not to act on impulses.

Solomon's health scare from testicular cancer in Season 8 has made him focus on himself more.

Solomon clarified he is currently healthy, happy, and living in the present.

The fun in Summer House Season 8 isn’t over yet, despite this season’s premiere nearly two months ago, on February 22, 2024. Fresh out of the box spill, according to reality star West Wilson, is that things are heating up between an unusual duo. While the viewers have been focusing on the drama between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s broken engagement, Jesse Solomon and Danielle Olivera have found it hard to stay away from each other this season.

In an episode of the Page Six podcast Virtual Reali-Tea, Wilson spilled the beans on his castmates from Summer House and confirmed that they’ve had moments where their chemistry is on display in Season 8, Episode 13, “Excess Baggage.” Wilson’s exact words were:

“I think Danielle would f--k Jesse in two seconds.”

He clarified that the sexual tension between Solomon and Olivera was definitely there for a hot second. If you ask West, Solomon, and Olivera hooking up would’ve been great for the show and added to its existing “messiness.”

Now, guess what? Jesse Solomon was right there to confirm Wilson’s claims! After Wilson’s claims! He was a guest on the same podcast episode alongside his castmate and agreed that there was a “fleeting moment” of desire between him and Olivera, who’s 7 years older than him. Solomon added that it all started when they were at a party together and started flirting with each other more than usual. However, Solomon decided not to act on impulses since he would never want to ruin the friendship he has with Olivera.

Jesse Solomon Has Been Through A Lot Since Joining ‘Summer House’ Season 8

Both Solomon and Wilson joined Summer House during the show’s current season and livened things up with their personalities. Wilson instantly hit it off with Ciara Miller but Solomon is still trying to find his perfect match within the house. Fans initially saw him trying to win over Paige DeSorbo who eventually went on to date Southern Charm star Craig Conover. Now, things between Solomon and Olivera have fizzled out as well.

But at the end of the day, after Solomon’s health scare that was featured in Summer House Season 8, Episode 12, “Rocking the Boat,” the reality star is more focused on himself than everything else. Solomon has opened up about his journey with testicular cancer after he was first diagnosed with it in 2017. For those who don't know, he’s a two-time cancer survivor, which made it hard for him to prepare himself to go for his five-year check-up, as seen in the episode.

Of course, Wes was right there by Solomon’s side through everything, especially after he felt a new lump on his remaining testicle right before the check-up. The same weekend, Solomon’s costars Radke and Hubbard were going through their drama, but he opened up about how hard it was for him to “care about life things when you’re just worried about your health because if you don’t have the health, you don’t have any of these life things.” In an interview with People, however, Solomon has clarified that for now, he’s healthy, happy, and trying to live in the present.

To keep up with Jesse Solomon’s journey, catch Summer House Season 8 every Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo and the show is available to stream on Peacock as well!

