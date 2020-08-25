‘West Wing’ Original Cast to Reunite After 17 Years for Aaron Sorkin-Produced Voting Special

They’re coming back when we needed them the most. For the first time in 17 years, The West Wing cast is reuniting — and it’s for a great cause. We reported on reunion rumblings via West Wing alum Richard Schiff back in June but had no idea what the reunion would entail. Considering Schiff made the announcement at the same time tons of casts were reuniting on Zoom calls for our amusement, should we have prepared for more of that but with 100% more President Bartlet and Co.?

Worry not, because the West Wing team is ditching all things Zoom-related for their reunion special. According to an HBO Max press release, the original West Wing cast — Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Bradley Whitford, Janel Moloney, and Schiff — will be reuniting after 17 years (I believe this might be based on Lowe’s departure from the show in 2003?) for a special directed by Thomas Schlamme, and co-executive produced by Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, Casey Patterson. Sorkin will also pen new material exclusively for this reunion special. All returning cast members will reprise their original roles. The cast will film the staged reading at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles in October, with the special set to air on HBO Max later in the fall.

Titled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, the special will consist of a staged reading of the West Wing Season 3 episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.” Among the episode’s three big story arcs is one which focuses on Josh Lyman’s (Whitford) concern over the outcome of a New Hampshire election and the importance of voting, which absolutely feels relevant to the nation’s current situation.

Sorkin shared a brief statement on this special West Wing reunion, commenting, “Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election.”

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is partnering with When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama to increase voter participation in every election. Obama will share a special message before the special about When We All Vote, making her the first of a handful of special guest appearances joining this unique reunion episode.

