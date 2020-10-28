How to Watch ‘The West Wing’ HBO Max Voting Special Now That It’s Free

We’re less than a week away from Election Day 2020, arguably the most important day of the year. While early voter turnout has been hitting record highs in states across this great land, ensuring that every eligible U.S. citizen puts their right to vote to good use is still of the utmost importance. As such, HBO Max has opted to make the recent The West Wing reunion event, A West Wing Special, free to view to non-subscribers.

HBO Max announced earlier this week it would make A West Wing Special available for free to non-HBO Max subscribers. If you’re part of the demographic, you can click this link and watch A West Wing Special now through the end of 2020. The special, which debuted on HBO Max on October 15, sees a majority of the original West Wing cast reunited to perform the voting-focused Season 3 episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.” The episode’s title refers to a fictional New Hampshire town with a history of voting on 12:01 am on Election Day and accurately predicting the winner of said election. The episode plays out of the course of one evening as, among other things, President Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his staff await the results from this pivotal town buried deep in the northeast.

A West Wing Special is notable not only because of its subject matter, but because it sees key West Wing cast members reuniting onscreen. In addition to Martin Sheen returning as Josiah Bartlet, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, and Janel Moloney all returned for the special. Additionally, Thomas Schlamme returned to direct the special with Aaron Sorkin back as a co-executive producer. Sorkin also penned new material exclusively for this important special.

Non-HBO Max subscribers can now watch A West Wing Special for free — just follow this link. You can watch the trailer for A West Wing Special below. For more, read the glowing review of the special written by Collider’s own Adam Chitwood.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.