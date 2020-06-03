‘The West Wing’ Cast Reunion to Support Black Lives Matter Hinted by Alum Richard Schiff

As Americans hold peaceful protests across the nation in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, The West Wing cast alum Richard Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler on the Aaron Sorkin series for seven seasons, has hinted on Twitter that a special event in support of the Black Lives Matter movement is taking shape.

Schiff fielded questions and comments from followers on Twitter on Tuesday regarding what kind of response should be given by Hollywood folks who’ve either portrayed police, lawyers, or government officials onscreen or worked on shows centered are the stories of the characters. After sharing a photo of what looked to be Schiff on the streets, participating in a peaceful protest, the West Wing actor had a heated back-and-forth with fans on what response of the show he currently stars on, The Good Doctor, would give in regard to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Schiff maintained it is not his responsibility to know or speak for the Good Doctor showrunners, and went on to tell those calling him out he was working on something which would speak to this current moment but was actually being done in association with his West Wing cast.

“I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes,” Schiff shared. “Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference.”

The mention of Schiff potentially organizing a cast reunion and special reading with his West Wing co-stars is all we currently have to go on about this special event. As such, it’s unclear which former cast members will be participating in the event, but goodness knows there is a deep bench of talent to call on. Throughout its run on NBC, The West Wing featured a strong ensemble including Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, and Janel Moloney. Considering this cast reunion and reading is also being organized while numerous movie and TV productions are on hiatus and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in some states, Schiff’s chances of possibly organizing a virutal reunion seem pretty good.

