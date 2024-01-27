The Big Picture The West Wing provided unique insight into the American political system, presenting both sides of issues with equal weight.

A reboot of The West Wing could modernize the show and reflect the current divisive state of American politics.

A well-crafted reboot could steer the series in the right direction and provide a more authentic depiction of political discourse, luring back showrunner Aaron Sorkin to television.

There are few works of filmmaking, regardless of medium, that have captured the scale and scope of the current American political system quite like The West Wing. While there have been many films, television shows, miniseries, and documentaries dedicated to just one aspect of the democratic process, The West Wing examined the decisions made by lawmakers as a workplace drama. While it may not have been as formally inventive as early 21st century shows like The Wire or The Sopranos, The West Wing continued to provide insight into the issues at the heart of the American experience. Given the current climate of politics and the trend of classic shows being rebooted and reimagined, it’s a better time than ever to reunite the cast of The West Wing.

Why ‘The West Wing’ Should Continue to Modern Day

In what felt like a parallel to the political events relevant at the time of the show’s release, The West Wing follows the fictional United States President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen), a former governor of New Hampshire with a strong commitment to his faith. While Bartlet is tasked with making many critical decisions regarding the nation’s future, he’s assisted by an incredible staff that handles the everyday responsibilities of the executive branch. Chief of Staff Leo McGary (John Spencer), deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford), communications director Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff), deputy communications director Sam Seaborn (Rob Lowe), press secretary C.J. Craig (Alison Janney), and his aide Charlie Young (Dule Hill) all play a key role in mapping out his policies. The excellent ensemble is what made The West Wing unique, as it was able to show the diversity of perspective within Bartlet’s inner circle.

While The West Wing was not serialized in the way that many modern dramas are, the series was able to respond to recent news events by creating parallel storylines within the show. The result was an informative series that helped expose its audience to the complexity of the democratic process, and often presented both sides of a given issue with equal weight. Although The West Wing dealt with issues like gun violence, post-traumatic stress disorder, LGBT representation, the perils of the judicial system, and homelessness, it never felt like showrunner Aaron Sorkin was spoon-feeding the audience with a lecture. Rather, the compelling characters kept the audience engaged in how they would respond to each scenario.

While the series featured a fair number of jaw-dropping moments, The West Wing could be accused of idealizing aspects of the American political system, and does feel out-of-date in some instances. While Sorkin presents a version of politics where members of both parties are willing to engage with each other in intellectual, respectful conversations, the divisiveness that has swept the country in the time since the show’s conclusion indicates that this was simply fantasy. By continuing the events of The West Wing in modern day, the series could modernize itself in order to reflect the starkly different way that American politics are perceived now.

This Wouldn't Be The First Time ‘The West Wing’ Cast Has Reunited

While the cast seems to be teasing the release of a new behind-the-scenes book about the show’s creation, it wouldn’t be the first time that The West Wing cast has reunited and took on their characters. The cast reunited in 2020 for a live reading of the iconic episode “Hartsfield’s Landing” as part of a get-out-to-vote campaign. While the story was a familiar one for long time fans of the show, the special indicated that the cast hadn’t lost sight of what made their characters so unique, and could successfully retain the same characteristics that had made them so beloved in the first place. While the “Hartsfield’s Landing” performance evoked nostalgic feelings, the strong performance suggested that the series could continue moving forward with entirely new material.

Not every television reboot has been successful, as the continuation of shows like Full House, Fraser, and Roseanne failed to justify picking up where the original shows had left off. However, The West Wing was not building towards a definitive conclusion, as the series has always reflected that political battles will have to be fought countless times. The West Wing’s finale left the story open-ended when it came to the success of Matthew Santos (Jimmy Smits), Bartlet’s successor; while showing how the Presidency fared would be fascinating, the series could also explore how characters like C.J., Josh, Tony, and Sam have fared in the aftermath of their tenure with Bartlet.

‘The West Wing’ Did Not Have a Satisfying Finale

While the series is often regarded as one of the greatest drama shows of all-time, The West Wing suffered a serious decline in quality over time. After Sorkin left the show at the end of its fourth season, the series began developing more unbelievable storylines that didn’t reflect the meticulous realism that had made the initial installments so successful. A well-crafted reboot could help the series steer the ship in the right direction by dropping its more melodramatic elements in favor of a more authentic depiction of political discourse.

The potential of a reboot of The West Wing could lure Sorkin back to television, a medium that he has yet to return to as he continues to write and direct new films. While Sorkin’s work in the immediate aftermath of The West Wing’s conclusion with The Social Network and Moneyball suggested he had a grand career ahead of him in cinema, the backlash that films like Being the Ricardos received for embellishing aspects of history indicates that he might be better suited for small-screen stories.

There hasn’t been a new political series that has filled the void left by The West Wing, as once promising shows like House of Cards and The Crown fizzled out in their later seasons. Given that the nation is headed for what will surely be another contentious election year, a reboot of The West Wing could provide the insight, optimism, and education that audiences really need to see in order to open their minds.

The West Wing is streaming on Max in the U.S.

