If you followed the many seasons of The West Wing, your gut instinct when pinpointing its best twist likely falls on one particular story arc. At the tail end of the show's fourth season, which also happened to be the final episode written by creator Aaron Sorkin himself, President Bartlet (Martin Sheen) was left to deal with the shocking kidnapping of his youngest daughter Zoe (Elisabeth Moss). This event ended the season on a cliffhanger, and the fallout would unfold over the first few episodes of the fifth season. However, this wasn't The West Wing's best twist.

The real hook came from the Bartlet administration's handling of the traumatic situation. Due to a recent scandal that necessitated the resignation of the Vice President (which constituted a major twist in and of itself — this whole storyline was an amalgamation of twists), the line of succession set the Speaker of the House as next up for the presidency. What follows is a dismantling of President Bartlet's administration, and an across-the-aisle alliance, putting political intricacies on the same platter as the show's thrilling drama.

Aaron Sorkin's Final Episode Changed 'The West Wing'

Amid the fallout of Zoe's abduction, commanders of the military meet with President Bartlet, offering him retaliatory options for dealing with the foreign group determined to be responsible for the act. Bartlet, realizing he cannot remember key details spoken to him and worried he will respond more as a father than as a president, comes to the decision that he must invoke the 25th Amendment, giving the episode its title.

Until this point in The West Wing's run, the narratives were mostly episodic, beginning and resolving within the runtime of a single episode. Of course, there were lasting B-plots and slow builds in character development that carried over across multiple episodes or seasons, but the central conflicts played out like a serial drama of the highest caliber. As all the favorite primetime network shows would have it, you could theoretically jump in whenever it was airing, whether you caught last week's episode or not, and follow along adequately.

It's almost comical that Sorkin exited the series while converging countless high-stakes narratives in an open-ended season finale. The West Wing handled the transition with grace, however, and the fifth season was able to handle the drama in a manner that seemed to acknowledge that the series will never be the same while also reassuring viewers that The West Wing's heavy-hitting satisfaction isn't going anywhere.

John Goodman Was One of 'The West Wing's Best Guest Stars

President Bartlet, a Democrat, is about to hand the presidency to the Speaker of the House Glen Walken (John Goodman), a Republican. As the decision to invoke the 25th Amendment became final, the president and his senior staff gathered in the Oval Office for the transfer of power to take place. He presents two letters — one removing himself from power and one to reinstate him when the crisis is resolved. After some brief ceremony and the first letter is signed, Barlet asks his staff about the next steps, and they immediately begin talking over one another in a clamoring frenzy of wanting to be helpful. Press Secretary C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) says the President needs to make it clear to the country that someone is in charge during this crisis. Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford) adds that the world needs to know someone's in charge.

Then, John Goodman speaks. Interrupting them in true Sorkin style, Goodman's Speaker Walken begins a calm, commanding monologue that initially feels like an irrelevant history lesson. "Franz Ferdinand, who was the nephew of the Austro-Hungarian emperor, was killed by a group called the Black Hand," he starts, and each moment you think he's reaching his point, he simply continues. "And because they were a Serbian Nationalist society, the empire declared war on Serbia. Then Russia, which was bound by a treaty, was forced to mobilize, which meant that Germany had to declare war on Russia."

As the moment grows longer and every character stands in silence listening to Walken trail on, the overbearing feeling that this is no longer a Bartlet White House begins to set in. "Then France declared war on Germany, and that was World War I. Because the emperor's nephew was killed." The point lands, but Walken's about to drive it in harder. "Now, I thought you all had some good ideas, but somebody ought to make it clear to the people in this room that someone is in charge." Bartlet counters, saying, "Glen, they've been up all night." Walken turns to him in an extreme close-up and responds curtly, "You're relieved, Mr. President." The shift has happened. Bartlet looks to his Chief of Staff, Leo McGarry (John Spencer), who softly says the same. Walken is sworn in as president, and Bartlet quietly leaves the Oval Office as the new administration continues on without him.

'The West Wing's Biggest Twist Was Actually Peaceful

Close

If you're here, you're likely not concerned with spoilers. So, without simply recapping the ensuing conflict and summarizing its resolution, rest assured, Zoe is rescued, alive and well, and Walken transfers power back to President Bartlet. Not only did this arc make for some excellent drama over a few episodes, guiding the show into its new sans-Sorkin era, but it also gave The West Wing its only dose of a different administration (and a different political party) throughout its entire seven-season run.

The biggest twist of all, as it turns out, is the idyllic and unlikely manner in which figures from across the aisle banded together efficiently and honorably. Putting the safety of the President's daughter and the public's confidence in their government at the forefront, The West Wing created a fictional representation of a dream-like level of cooperation among our leaders. They have their tense moments over Walken's temporary presidency, of course, with Bartlet's staff worried that their new Republican leaders are inappropriately attempting to legislate amid the crisis, potentially solidifying a win for themselves in the next election. But ultimately, the fear settles, and some normalcy is restored.

Watching these again when the country feels divided beyond repair, the "twist" of a capable, confident response to mania can only be called far-fetched. That's what Sorkin does, though. Whether it's painting a portrait of a media organization dedicated to truth and transparency with The Newsroom or convincing us that rejected love is the driving force behind Mark Zuckerberg's conquest of capitalism with The Social Network — sometimes it's nice to just watch the version of our world we wish we had.

