Grab your horse, hitch up the saddle and get ready to head out west with Phil Lord and Chris Miller! Fresh off their massively successful run on Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, which was recently renewed for a second season, the infamous writing-duo, Lord and Miller have been tapped to bring a comedy western, simply titled Western, to the Amazon-backed IMDbTV.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Lord and Miller, who will be serving as Executive producers, will be teaming up with Michelle Morgan who will not only be penning the pilot script but will also serve as an Executive Producer on the project.

While much of the show is still unknown, the series is being pitched as follows:

Western is set in the 1800s and revolves around a high-society young woman who travels West in search of a husband only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy. Now stranded, Polly, and the town’s other inhabitants, must find their place in the ever-changing new world where they confront and defy all expectations society has of them along the way.

Morgan is no stranger to working with Lord and Miller, as she worked alongside the duo on the animated feature The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Since then, Morgan has gone on to establish herself in the industry having written two feature films, Girl Most Likely and It Happened in LA, the latter of which she also directed.

Lord and Miller's production company Lord Miller will co-produce the project with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Western is just one of many projects in the duo's ever-growing slate of projects. Lord and Miller will also be bringing back the cult-classic Clone High to HBO Max. The animated series, which only ran for one season on MTV back in 2003, centered on a high school attended by some of the most iconic historical figures including, Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Gandhi, Cleopatra, and JFK.

IMDb TV, a free ad-supported streamer, is growing its original content to compete in the streaming wars. Variety previously reported on IMDb TV's expanding content which includes Mike Schur's (The Good Place) new coming-of-age comedy Primo, more Leverage: Redemption, a second season of Alex Rider, and a spin-off of the Amazon Studios series Bosch.

Currently, the is no release date or casting information for Western.

