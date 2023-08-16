The Big Picture There aren't many Western comedies, despite the abundance of material available to lampoon the genre.

The Western genre has periods of popularity followed by lulls, making it difficult to time a great Western comedy.

Westerns need a genre equivalent of Spaceballs, This Is Spinal Tap, and The Naked Gun to properly poke fun at its worn-out tropes.

Ah, the American Western. Once one of the most prevalent of all movie genres, the Western has remained relatively unchanged since 1903's The Great Train Robbery. Good guys in white hats? Check. Bad guys in black hats? Check. Women folk who either tend the homestead or tend to, um, needs? Affirmative. Bank robberies, train robberies, horses? Yes, yes, and yes. While it has never regained the popularity it had once upon a time, the Western simply refuses to die. What's interesting, though, is that despite how little variance there is within the genre, there are remarkably few Western comedies making light of it. Poking fun at a Western should be akin to shooting fish in a barrel, and it's something we could use more of 'round these parts.

It's not to say that there have been no Western comedies. There just isn't an abundance of good ones, with "good" being the key word (sorry, The Ridiculous 6). The Marx Brothers had a decent go of it with 1940's Go West. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, My Name is Nobody, and even the animated Rango are a few of the Western comedies that have seen both critical and box-office success, but most would argue for Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles as the definitive example. Seth MacFarlane's A Million Ways to Die in the West is one of the more recent Western comedies, but, as with any of MacFarlane's projects, one has to appreciate MacFarlane's blend of clever wit and poop jokes... and not everyone does.

RELATED: The Western Musical That Clint Eastwood Would Rather Forget

The Western Begs To Be Ripped Apart

Image via Warner Bros.

What the Western is missing is a comedy that really skewers the genre. It needs a film that does for Westerns what Airplane! did for disaster films, The Naked Gun did for police films, what This Is Spinal Tap did for rock documentaries, and Spaceballs did for science fiction. Blazing Saddles has elements of it, but it is just as much a satirical jab at racial relations as it is for the Western. And if any genre has material that can be lampooned, gosh darn it, it's the Western. Take, for example, land. Every Western villain wants land, and more of it. Sometimes to run the railroad through, sometimes to claim the oil or gold on the property, and sometimes just because he's a major ass. Listen, black hat. Look around. There's land on the left, land on the right, land straight ahead, land behind you. Maybe Santa can fly in and give you land for Christmas. You can't walk anywhere without stepping on land. (Well, actually, no one can.)

Then there's the inevitable Western shootout, either a duel between the good, the bad, and sometimes even the ugly, or a big ol' shooting gallery where it's black hats versus white hats. Somehow, despite the torrent of gunfire everywhere, the good guy doesn't get hit, but the bad guy, up on the roof behind two barrels and a donkey, gets hit by a bullet that defies the laws of physics. Half the time no one is even aiming their gun, just kind of blasting in the general direction of whom it is they are shooting. (The shootee, if you will.) Even young Timmy, who's never even touched a gun before, becomes some hot-shot gun god, his unofficial step into becoming a manly man of the West.

And all Westerns seemingly take place before the invention of the sense of smell that the hip kids of today are talking about. Seriously, is no one passing out from the stench rising from the dude who's been on a horse for twenty days straight, with nary a shower or roll of toilet paper on hand? And what of the selfless stranger that wanders into town, the lone hope the town has against a marauding mob of villainy? Why is he some pistol savant, and not just like a really good accountant, one who can balance the town's books in a single draw? "Stop there, you! I need to write down the money you're stealing from the bank as a deficit."

The Simple Reasons Why There Aren't More Western Comedies

Image via Warner Bros.

There are a couple of reasons why there aren't more Western comedies, in spite of the wealth of material it provides. The popularity of Westerns ebbs and flows... well, not really. It's more that the popularity of Westerns disappears completely, flares up for a time, disappears, flares, repeat, ad infinitum. Nothing... nothing... nothing... Bam! Unforgiven! Tombstone! Wyatt Earp! Nothing... nothing... nothing... Kablooie! 3:10 to Yuma! No Country for Old Men! There Will Be Blood! It's difficult to stir up interest in the send-up of a genre when the genre itself is so hot and cold. It's yes then it's no. It's wrong when it's right... sorry, Katy Perry moment.

The second reason ties into the roots of the genre itself. The Western is, arguably, the one and only film genre that is undeniably American, which makes it an American institution. There is that degree of untouchability that surrounds the revered Western, with an unspoken expectation to take care of it. So why do we need more Western comedies? Because if the last few years have taught us anything, it's that there are no untouchable institutions. Because the Western has been relatively unscathed, leaving an untapped amount of material that can provide something fresh and unique to cinema. Because we still await that one, great defining Western comedy that lampoons the genre effectively and thoroughly, the Airplane! of Westerns. Because we simply need a good laugh. So ditch the capes and tights, trade in the CGI for a couple of horses, a runaway stagecoach, and a Whoopee cushion, and let's make the Western comedy a thing.