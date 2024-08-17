With sweeping visuals, iconic characters, and stories that are as enthralling as they are epic, it is difficult to dispute that the Western is the genre that best embodies the mighty history of American cinema, both at home and abroad. While it truly thrived during the '50s and '60s, Western films have proven to be rather timeless, dating as far back as the earliest days of cinema and still challenging audiences with revisionist spins today.

Of course, this overwhelming success can only be achieved through the work, talent, and expertise of those who direct such pictures, with many great filmmakers dedicating huge portions, if not the entirety, of their careers to Western cinema. From giants of Hollywood’s Golden Era to masters of the Spaghetti Western and even some filmmakers from more recent times, these directors are the greatest the Western genre has ever seen.

10 Delmer Daves

'3:10 to Yuma' (1957), 'Broken Arrow' (1950) & 'The Last Wagon' (1956)

Close

While he may not be a household name today, Delmer Daves enjoyed a spectacular career through the '40s, '50s, and '60s as a writer, director, and producer. However, it was always his work in Western cinema where Daves did his best work. Having launched his directing career with '40s film noir, wartime drama, and even romantic musicals, Daves made his first Western with 1950’s Broken Arrow.

His next effort in the genre, 1954’s Drum Beat, was only a moderate success, but Daves had later triumphs with The Last Wagon, 3:10 to Yuma, and The Hanging Tree. Interestingly, Daves’ Westerns often didn’t engage with the grandiose mythos of the American frontier. While this may offer some explanation for his apparent neglect from the pantheon of America’s great Western filmmakers, it has seen many of his films endure with a timeless, near-revisionist quality.

9 The Coen Brothers

'No Country for Old Men' (2007), 'True Grit' (2010) & 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

Close

Made distinct by their genre-meshing antics, offbeat use of comedy, and striking implementation of violence, the Coen Brothers are famous for their unique cinematic expression. However, their work in the Western genre is responsible for some of the best cowboy movies of the 21st century. After thriving for nearly two decades with neo-noir thrillers and crime comedies, the writer-director duo stunned many with their 2997 neo-Western masterpiece No Country for Old Men.

Dark, thrilling, and brilliantly bold with its narrative turns, the film won three Academy Awards on its way to being heralded as one of the greatest movies of the 21st century thus far. Their remake of True Grit was equally sensational, again seeing the directors use Western tropes to explore a more serious story. 2018’s anthological The Ballad of Buster Scruggs has become a cult hit as well, one that saw the filmmakers combine their comedic instincts with Western tropes to rousing effect. It solidified their claim as the greatest Western directors since the turn of the century.

8 Anthony Mann

'Winchester '73' (1950), 'The Naked Spur' (1953) & 'Man of the West' (1958)