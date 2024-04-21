Since the Silent Era, Westerns have reigned supreme as an essential cinema genre which typically feature exhilarating tales of ruthless outlaws, fearless cowboys, and the classic showdown of good versus evil. One of the most alluring elements of a great Western is the inherent action of gunfights and gunslingers who usually take on lawless sharpshooters like in The Gunfighter or a gang of bandits parading around as so-called lawmen, such as in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.

Even though the presence of gunfighters and quick-drawing gunmen is expected to be seen in any Western, some of them, including The Fastest Gun Alive and Tombstone, depict top-tier gunslingers who manage to outshine others. With popular Westerns such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Quick and the Dead, and Richard Rodriguez's Desperado, these are the 15 best gunslinger Westerns, ranked.

15 'The Sons of Katie Elder' (1965)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

John Wayne stars in The Sons of Katie Elder as a gunfighter, John, who, along with his brothers, returns home to attend their mother's funeral. When they arrive, they learn that their father has been murdered, but before his death, he supposedly gambled away their family home to an up-and-coming entrepreneur, Morgan Hastings (James Gregory). With their father's killer still unknown, the brothers work together to get their home back and bring the killer or killers to justice as one final act for their beloved mother.

The Sons of Katie Elder is one of Wayne's most underrated Western films, which also stars Dean Martin, George Kennedy, and Dennis Hopper. The film all leads up to an intense showdown between the brothers and Hastings and his men, leading to a nail-biting finale, full of tedious gunfights and shoot-outs, which eventually comes to an explosive end. With an ideal combination of action and light humor, The Sons of Katie Elder reigns by far as one of the best gunslinging Western classics.

14 'Open Range' (2003)

Directed by Kevin Costner

Open Range is a marginalized gunslinger Western starring Robert Duvall as a seasoned cattleman, Boss Spearman, who, along with his cattlehands, is driving his herd cross-country, but when they stop in a small town for supplies, the men are met with hostility from a local landowner (Michael Gambon). After one of the cattlehands fails to return, Spearman and the others believe something has happened and decide to head back into town, armed and ready for gunfire.

Kevin Costner directs and stars in Open Range, which is based on the novel, The Open Range, written by Lauran Paine. The movie was both a commercial and critical success, earning praise from audiences and critics for Costner's artful direction and vivid storytelling paired with suspenseful gunplay and tactful shootouts, effectively capturing the brilliance of the traditional classic Western.

13 'The Shootist' (1976)

Directed by Don Siegel

John Wayne stars in his final film, The Shootist, as an aging gunfighter, J.B. Books, who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, travels to Nevada where his friend (James Stewart) gives him the same prognosis. Unwilling to endure a long, painful death, Books plans to go out on his own terms, but before he leaves this world, he tries to leave a bit of wisdom and insight for the people who idolize him as a hero.

The Shootist is a fitting send-off for the Duke who sadly died three years later from stomach cancer and the perfect performance to end an impressive and influential career. The film earned immense praise from audiences and critics and even received several award nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Art Direction. The Shootist essentially sums up many of Wayne's former roles as a hero of the Wild West, leaving a lasting and powerful impression of the star's timeless legacy in the Western genre and classic cinema.

12 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

Directed by John Sturges

John Sturges' classic Western, The Magnificent Seven, features an all-star cast including Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, and Eli Wallach, who all take on a unique gunslinger role. When a ruthless outlaw (Wallach) and his men invade and overrun a small village, the townspeople hire a group of skilled gunmen who agree to help them fight back against the bandits and save their home.

The Magnificent Seven is the epitome of a thrilling gunslinging Western and leads up to a suspenseful climatic shootout that is easily one of the best in any classic Western. Aside from the trigger-riddled action, The Magnificent Seven is also known for its array of characters who each face their own personal struggles and regrets that serve as an emotional battle for each other against the backdrop of the main showdown. Initially, the film earned mixed reviews and was actually a flop at the U.S. box office, but through the years, The Magnificent Seven has been credited as one of the greatest Western classics of all time.

11 'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Clint Eastwood reprises his signature role as The Man with No Name in the second installment of Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, For a Few Dollars More. The iconic Spaghetti Western follows an elusive bounty hunter (Eastwood) who soon discovers that another bounty hunter and war hero, Colonel Douglas Mortimer (Lee Van Cleef) is after the same outlaw as him and, instead of fighting against each other, they join forces and agree to split the reward.

For a Few Dollars More is a gunslinger Western that also features an intricate and emotional side story that adds to the overall gunplay and action of Leone's vision. While the film is full of memorable shootouts, the first time Eastwood and Van Cleef's characters come face to face is one of the film's overall best. As Eastwood's character shoots Van Cleef's hat off and continues firing at it as he tries to retrieve it, Van Cleef returns the notion but never lets Eastwood's hat touch the ground, continuously shooting it as it flies around in the air.