Since the Silent Era, Westerns have reigned supreme as an essential cinema genre which typically feature exhilarating tales of ruthless outlaws, fearless cowboys, and the classic showdown of good versus evil. One of the most alluring elements of a great Western is the inherent action of gunfights and gunslingers who usually take on lawless sharpshooters like in The Gunfighter or a gang of bandits parading around as so-called lawmen, such as in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.

Even though the presence of gunfighters and quick-drawing gunmen is expected to be seen in any Western, some of them, including The Fastest Gun Alive and Tombstone, depict top-tier gunslingers who manage to outshine others. With popular Westerns such as The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, The Quick and the Dead, and Richard Rodriguez's Desperado, these are the 10 best gunslinger Westerns, ranked.

10 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral' (1957)

Directed by John Sturges

Image via Paramount Pictures

Inspired by one of the most famous shootouts in American history, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral stars Burt Lancaster as the noble lawman, Wyatt Earp, who finds himself at odds with a ruthless batch of outlaws, the Clayton gang, in Tombstone, Arizona. With the help of a gunfighter with a checkered past, Doc Holliday (Kirk Douglas), and Earp's brothers, they prepare to run the Clayton gang out of Tombstone for good.

Director, John Sturges, authentically captures the tone and elements of the Wild West in the classic Western, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which received two Academy Award nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Sound. Despite some criticism about the final scene and a lack of momentum in certain parts, the film earned positive reviews from critics, who acknowledged Sturges' strong direction and praised Lancaster's and Douglas' performances as phenomenally gritty and well-executed. Despite its minor flaws, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral compensates for it with riveting gunplay and exceptional acting by a solid cast that guarantees it to be one of the best gunslinger Westerns.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Director John Sturges Release Date May 29, 1957 Actors Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas Run Time 122 mins

Watch on Amazon

9 'The Fastest Gun Alive' (1956)

Directed by Russell Rouse

Close

Glenn Ford leads The Fastest Gun Alive as former gunfighter, George Temple, who tries to keep his sharpshooting days behind him to avoid any brazen challengers as he settles into a quiet life with his wife, Dora (Jeanne Crain). Temple manages to find a job as a shopkeeper in a small town, but when he shows off his skills in a drunken state, an outlaw (Broderick Crawford) hears about Temple, leading to an inevitable showdown.

The Fastest Gun Alive is an entertaining Western packed with thrilling action, and gun tricks and even makes time for occasional humor. Ford fits the role of Temple like a glove not only on-screen but off, as he was considered to be the fastest gun in Hollywood with an impressive draw of under 0.4 seconds. Even though the story gets a bit off track at times, Ford's immense talent with a pistol and the complex psychological view into his character, make The Fastest Gun Alive a top-notch gunslinger Western.

Watch on Amazon

8 'The Quick and the Dead' (1995)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Sony Pictures

Sam Raimi's modern Western, The Quick and the Dead takes place in the town of Redemption where a quickdraw contest is being organized by a cutthroat marshal and former outlaw, John Herod (Gene Hackman). As gunmen line up to enter the competition, a mysterious female gunslinger (Sharon Stone) arrives in town to throw her into the ring while secretly intending to take her revenge on Herod, who murdered her father years ago.

The Quick and the Dead is a riveting, quick-shooting tale of vengeance and atonement which also stars Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Keith David, and Gary Sinise. The film's plot features classic elements of a Western story delivered by a phenomenal cast, but it does have some over-the-top special effects that appear out of place for the traditional Western. The movie's backdrop of dramatic duels and suspenseful shootouts with an underlying layer of emotional backstories and trauma make The Quick and the Dead an exceptional gunslinger Western.

Watch on Amazon

7 'The Gunfighter' (1950)

Directed by Henry King

Image via 20th Century Studios

Gregory Peck stars as the fastest gun in the West, Jimmy Ringo, who, despite his warnings, ends up shooting a young man who tries to challenge him. With the man's brothers hot on his trail for revenge, Ringo travels to see his estranged wife and child, but as he tries to put his violent past behind him and reconcile with his family, he's faced with a young sharpshooter who is out to make a name for himself.

The Gunfighter is a top-notch traditional Western inspired by the real life of gunslinger, Johnny Ringo, and illustrates the price that comes with notoriety as Ringo travels the Wild West fearing he will have to kill men for the rest of his life or be killed himself. Peck portrays a modest, unassuming Ringo who, along with his quick hand, is also equipped with a piercing stare that serves as a stern warning to those who choose to underestimate him, which is a common occurrence throughout the film. The Gunfighter received an Academy Award nomination for Best Story and, today, it has been deemed to be one of the all-time best Western films.

The Gunfighter Release Date August 21, 1950 Director Henry King Cast gregory peck , Helen Westcott , Millard Mitchell , Jean Parker , Karl Malden , Skip Homeier , Anthony Ross , Verna Felton Runtime 85 Minutes

Watch on Peacock

6 'Desperado' (1995)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image via Sony Pictures

Antonio Banderas dazzles in Richard Rodriguez's neo-Western, Desperado, as Manito A.K.A. El Mariachi, who searches for a notorious drug lord, Caesar Bucho (Joaquim de Almedia), to avenge his lover after being killed by Bucho. With the help of his friend, Buscemi (Steve Buscemi), and a woman, Carolina (Salma Hayek), El Mariachi takes down Bucho's men one by one before coming face to face with him in a life-or-death showdown.

Banderas' character is much more than a gunslinger. He is a seasoned showman who carries his weapons in a signature guitar case and, to top it off, he can shoot with both hands, leading to a series of bullet-riddled shootouts. While Banderas is a sight to see, Hayek carries her own in this remake of Rodrigeuz's El Mariachi, which is considered to be her breakout role. The film overflows with so much action that the story drowns at certain points, but for those who are more intrigued by the graphic violence and tactful attacks, Desperado is the perfect gunslinger Western to check out.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

After two men mercilessly attack a woman and permanently disfigure her, the people of Big Whiskey secretly raise a reward for anyone who kills those responsible. Word of the hefty reward reaches former gunfighter and widower, William Munny (Clint Eastwood), he and his friend, Ned (Morgan Freeman) saddle up for one final score and set out for Big Whiskey. When they arrive, they're given a not-so-welcoming greeting from the town's corrupt sheriff (Gene Hackman), who doesn't take kindly to vigilantism.

Eastwood directs and stars in Unforgiven, which focuses on the aftermath of Eastwood's character, who is relentlessly haunted by his past and the innocent lives he took, forcing him to avoid violence at all costs. The movie may not be jam-packed with explosive action scenes, but once Munny picks up that rifle, an epic gun battle unfolds that many consider to be one of the most intense gunfights in any Western film. Unforgiven received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor and Best Screenplay, ultimately winning four for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Film Editing.

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West is a harrowing Western set in the Old West town of Flagstone where a railroad baron (Gabriele Ferzetti) plans on buying up the only piece of property that contains water. To chase the owners of the land out, he sends a sinister assassin, Frank (Henry Fonda) to scare them off. Instead, Frank arrives and kills the landowner, pinning the crime on a bandit (Jason Robards), but when an enigmatic sharpshooter, Harmonica (Charles Bronson) strolls into town with a score to settle, he and Frank soon come face to face in a duel of the century.

Known for his wholesome, heroic roles, Fonda plays against-type as the devilish Frank, delivering one of the greatest villains in Western cinema. Donned in jet black from head to toe to match his dark, cold heart, Frank is the ideal opponent for Bronson's character, who carries a harmonica with him and serves as more than just an instrument. With an origin story of sorrow and revenge leading up to a jaw-dropping finale, Once Upon a Time in the West is the epitome of a classic gunslinger Western.

Once Upon a Time in the West Release Date July 4, 1969 Director Sergio Leone Cast Henry Fonda , Charles Bronson , Claudia Cardinale , Jason Robards , Gabriele Ferzetti Runtime 166 Minutes

Watch on Paramount+

3 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos and Kevin Jarre

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Notorious gunslingers and Earp brothers, Wyatt (Kurt Russell), Virgil (Sam Eliott), and Morgan (Bill Paxton), move to the town of Tombstone, Arizona, where they plan to start their own business and live a peaceful life. Unfortunately, their blissful new start is compromised when they cross paths with the Cowboys led by an outlaw, Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn). With the help of Wyatt's friend and sharpshooter, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers pick up their pistols one more time to rid Tombstone of Ringo and his gang.

The 1993 Western, Tombstone, is one of the best neo-Westerns and is loosely based on the historical Gunfight at O.K. Corral and the Earp Vendetta Revenge. Even though Russell, Paxton, and Elliot all deliver phenomenal performances, Kilmer's portrayal of the wily Holliday is the main attraction, which earned immense praise from critics and audiences. Tombstone is a gripping modern Western with all the characteristics of a classic tale of the Wild West plus a grand finale shootout and iconic confrontation between Holliday and Ringo, making it one of the best gunslinger Westerns of all time.

Watch on Peacock

2 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Hollywood icons, Paul Newman and Robert Redford star as well-known outlaws, Robert LeRoy Parker A.K.A. Butch Cassidy and Harry Longabaugh A.K.A. the Sundance Kid, who after committing a series of train robberies, are pursued by a group of lawmen and flee to Bolivia where they hope to escape from the posse. As they try to keep a low profile while still resorting to their criminal ways to survive, their luck eventually runs out, leading them to the point of no return.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a legendary gunslinger Western carried by two of the greatest actors of their generation. Initially, the movie earned mixed reviews, many noting an emptiness in the story as well as it dragging at times. Still, Newman and Redford received rave reviews for their magnificent performances as the wanted duo. In 2008, the American Film Institute named Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid as the seventh-greatest Western of all time, solidifying its spot as a vital gunslinger Western.

Watch on AppleTV

1 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Image via United Artists

Clint Eastwood stars in his breakthrough role as the lone gunman, Man with No Name who runs a profitable scam with a greedy outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach), but after Tuco is almost left for dead, the relationship sours and the two decide to go their separate ways. Before they part, they come across a dying Confederate soldier who tells them of a fortune buried in a location that is only revealed to the Man with No Name. With no other way of finding the gold himself, Tuco teams up with his former partner, and the two race to find the gold before a ruthless gunslinger, Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef), finds it first.

Sergio Leone's classic spaghetti Western, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, laid the foundation for every future gunslinger Western with its fashionable gunfights and intensified shootouts. While the film features a string of shootouts and sharpshooting action, the final climatic scene between Eastwood's, Wallach's, and Van Cleef's characters is one of the most iconic showdowns in any Western film. Leone meticulously builds up the intensity of the scene with alternating close-up shots heightened by a profound musical score by Ennio Morricone. Between the sharp, powerful performances and the infamous finale, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly easily qualifies as one of the best gunslinger Westerns by far.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly Release Date December 23, 1966 Director Sergio Leone Cast Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli , Rada Rassimov Runtime 161

Watch on Max

KEEP READING: 10 Westerns with Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Scores