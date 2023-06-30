Westerns are all the rage right now with the release of shows like Yellowstone and 1883. The All-American Frontier movie is the backbone of cinema and provides nostalgia for simpler times. What's better than a good old-fashioned Western? A spooky Western! Horror Westerns are a rare breed, but they satisfy that desolate, unknown itch you didn't even know you had. One of the better horror Westerns in recent years came in swiftly and quietly, just like its name would suggest. 2018's The Wind is an impressive blend of the genre that deserves a little bit more recognition.

What is 'The Wind' About?

The Wind is as beautiful as it is disturbing. The opening scene for this movie really digs into the viewer's psyche and grabs ahold. The movie stars Caitlin Gerard as Lizzy, a wife who lives in total isolation with her husband, Issac (Succession's Ashley Zukerman). The married couple is eventually joined in the middle of nowhere by neighbors whose house they can just barely make out in the distance. You would think that the addition of neighbors and potential friends would make the desert of New Mexico in the 1800s feel more welcoming and warm, but it is the start of Lizzy's problems. The neighbors, Emma (Julia Goldani Telles) and Gideon (Dylan McTee), become friends with Lizzy and Isaac, but Emma becomes alarmingly close. As the storyline travels back and forth between past and present events, it shows Emma's descent into paranoia as she gets further along in her pregnancy. The twists and turns never let up in this film, and just when you think things could turn positive, director Emma Tammi keeps pushing the characters further and further into a hole.

'The Wind' Deals With Mental Illness in the 19th Century

The movie plays on the bleak nature of the frontier in the late 19th century and uses that as a way to invoke a feeling of isolation which causes the protagonist's mental spiral. The movie takes the concept of "Prairie Madness" and tells it through your typical horror tropes as we watch the descent into insanity. Prairie Madness, or Prairie Fever, is an ailment that affected settlers in the Great Plains during the migration in the 19th century. Those suffering from Prairie Madness were described as being depressed, anxious, irritable, and sometimes even violent. Because of the isolated nature of the Great Plains, many men and women fell victim to the mental anguish of it all.

Most notably, women descended into madness because they were often left alone for extended periods of time as their husbands traveled for work or to provide for the family. Journalist Eugene Smalley wrote in The Atlantic about Prairie Madness, and he mentions the silence of the plains is what drove most insane. He mentions the wind and silence of the prairie and states that "the silence of death rests on the vast landscape." Many times, the wives were left on their own to provide for themselves and a lot of the time, they were pregnant. This is reminiscent of Lizzy as well as Emma in The Wind. Lizzy and Isaac gave birth to a son who was stillborn, and that trauma is something that connects Lizzy to the pregnant Emma.

In The Wind, Emma's paranoia leads to her eventual death. Throughout the film, Emma starts going madder, insisting that there is an evil entity that is coming to get her and her baby. Lizzy can sympathize with Emma, as she has also felt this paranoia, especially on nights when Isaac wasn't with her. Emma often asks about where Lizzy keeps her shotgun which foreshadows Emma's fate, dying at her own hand using Lizzy's shotgun.

Lizzy starts seeing more evil entities and manifestations after Emma dies. Eventually, we learn that Lizzy is the evil entity that Emma kept describing and that it is Lizzy who was mad all along. She was jealous of Emma and Isaac's relationship, and Emma's pregnancy. Lizzy killed Emma and eventually stabs Isaac to death with glass as well. Lizzy is the one suffering from Prairie Madness, but the nonsensical timeline jumps and the movie being told from Lizzy's point of view tricks the audience until the big reveal. Tammi, when talking about the film, said that the script was based on real accounts of women during this time period. Tammi blended reality and fantasy together effectively throughout the film, leaving the audience to question their own sanity while watching. Its unique non-chronological storytelling keeps everyone guessing as to what happened and how the woman in the white blood-soaked dress got to that point.

'The Wind' Offers a Rare Female Perspective in the Western Narrative

The Wind is also a powerful feminist piece in a traditionally male-led genre that is the Western. Where men in this genre are typically in charge of their fate and destiny, it is the women who hold the cards even though they're the ones experiencing the most distress from Prairie Madness. The men in the film play the traditional role of not believing women when they say something isn't right. Up until the very end when Isaac realizes that Lizzy is suffering mentally, he dismisses her concerns and puts it down to her just acting out. This neglect of women leads Isaac to his demise because Lizzy's Prairie Madness pushed her toward a fit of rage. Gerald N. Grob investigated mental illness in the late 1800s in his book Mental Illness and American Society, 1875-1940. Grob's investigation shows how towards the end of the 1800s, medical professionals shifted their attention towards mental health and away from treating physical ailments because so many were being afflicted with Prairie Madness. The Wind is a slow-burn take on how mental health has always been an issue, even as early as the beginning of the 19th century.

This film also doesn't seek to make Emma or Lizzy a hero of the supernatural in the sense that they somehow beat the evil entity they manifested. Instead, the film is produced in a way that allows those watching to empathize with the women during their unspeakable acts. The Wind is indie horror at its finest and is a film that will stick with those who have watched it for a while. The cinematography, limited dialogue, and a stellar performance from Gerard make The Wind a contender for one of the best Horror Westerns. In the vastness of the Great Plains, could you survive the wind?

