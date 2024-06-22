Western horror movies are among the most underrated in the industry, but their potential cannot be denied. The sub-genre is a rare combination of a genre with dwindling popularity (Western) and the widely loved horror variety of movies, making it a classically entertaining mix. With no end in sight, many Western horror movies have come out over the years. The popularity of this unlikely fusion grew exponentially in the 1950s with entries such as The Beast of Hollow Mountain, Teenage Monster, Curse of the Undead, and The Living Coffin.

Some 1970s high-quality entries like Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes continued to sustain the subgenre as it evolved over the next few decades. Despite the fading popularity of Western horror movies, genuinely good films like Bone Tomahawk, The Wind, and The Pale Door serve as a beacon of hope. However, most movies in this category still lack the adequate attention they deserve. These are the most underappreciated Western horror movies, and fans really should give them more attention.

10 'The Wind' (2018)

Directed by Emma Tami

Emma Tami's feature directorial debut is one of the hidden gems in the Western horror subgenre. While it received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences, The Wind failed to sustain the excitement. This terrific piece is set in the late nineteenth century amid the harshness of the isolated Western frontier. The film centers on the life of Lizzy Macklin (Caitlin Gerard), a plainswoman who believes that demons of the prairie are after her, and living in solitude worsens her plight.

The Wind also stars Ashley Zukerman and Julia Goldani Telles. While IMDb gave it a 5.6/10 rating, The Wind scored 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. The psychological horror twist sends a wave of nostalgia to fans of the subgenre. Notwithstanding, it was criticized for failing to explore the supernatural horror side with enough grace. Still, it remains an inspired take on the Western horror sub-genre.

9 'Ghost Town' (1988)

Directed by Richard McCarthy (AKA Richard Governor)

With a charismatic lead and enjoyable eerie moments, Ghost Town is one of those Western horrors that deserve more recognition. It does a great job combining the key elements of both genres to forge an underappreciated gem of the '80s. As the name suggests, Ghost Town follows Franc Luz's Langley, a sheriff who discovers a ghost town haunted by vengeful spirits of dead residents during his mission to rescue Kate, a missing woman played by Catherine Hickland.

Despite outstanding performances from Luz and other cast members, Ghost Town received mixed reviews. The plot garnered a divided response, with some considering it too predictable without making the most of available plot twists. Notwithstanding, the special effects attracted critical acclaim. Despite being unjustly overlooked, Ghost Town is a must-see for fans of revenge-filled Westerns with a unique take on the horror genre.

8 'Vampires' (1998)

Directed by John Carpenter

James Woods leads the cast of John Carpenter's Vampires as Jack Crow, the leader of a team of vampire hunters who becomes an orphan after an attack by the blood-sucking creatures. Jack also loses his team of vampire slayers and sets out on a vengeful mission to retrieve an ancient artifact that allows vampires to walk under the sun. The cast also features Daniel Baldwin, Sheryl Lee, and Tim Guinee.

With a 43% score on the Tomatometer, it's easy to dismiss this 90s classic as unworthy. On the contrary, Carpenter pushed boundaries with Vampires, delivering a fine combination of neo-western sensibilities and classic horror in this piece. Made when Westerns struggled for attention, Vampires attracted mixed reactions, but the performances, direction, action sequences, special effects, and visual style were all praised for standing out.

7 'Near Dark' (1987)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

One of Adrian Pasdar's best movies to date, Near Dark follows Mae (Jenny Wright), a female vampire, and Caleb Colton (Pasdar), who struggles with transformation after suffering a bite from Mae. The film also features Bill Paxton alongside Lance Henriksen and Janette Goldstein. The film scored 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, where MovieFreak's Sara Michelle Fetters describes how her view of this Western horror gem has evolved over the years.

While a lot of them are binge-worthy, Western horror movies hardly receive the credit they deserve, and Near Dark is not exempted. The film bombed at the box office, grossing $3.4 million, well below its $5 million budget. The financial setback was blamed on Near Dark's release on the heels of Warner Bros' vampire movie The Lost Boys. On the bright side, the outstanding fusion of Western and vampire themes created a terrifying horror flick that was critically acclaimed.

6 'The Pale Door' (2020)

Directed by Aaron B. Koontz

A hidden gem in the subgenre, The Pale Door redefines the art of blending genres. The film captures the unique mix of horror and Western elements in a storyline about two brothers who end up in a coven of witches after a botched train robbery. Known for his portrayal of Tyler Down in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, Devin Druid portrays one of the brothers, Jake, while Zachary Knighton plays the second brother, Duncan. Other cast members include Melora Walters, Bill Sage, Pat Healy, and Stan Shaw.

The Pale Door is much more a B-movie than a compelling Western horror, but it's a very good B-movie, at least.

This modern addition to the growing list of Western horror movies boasts several spine-chilling moments that linger long after watching it. The Pale Door comes highly recommended for its intriguing storytelling. It's far from perfect and some of its narrative choices don't quite hold up. However, The Pale Door has enough interesting ideas to guarantee a fun time. It's much more a B-movie than a compelling Western horror, but it's a very good B-movie, at least.

5 'The Burrowers' (2008)

Directed by J. T. Petty

Adapted from J. T. Petty's short film Blood Red Earth, The Burrowers chronicles a new take on the subgenre. The story revolves around the horrific experience of a search party led by veteran tracker John Clay (Clancy Brown). On their mission to rescue a group of Dakota Territory settlers believed to have been abducted by another tribe, Clay and his team discover they are being hunted by the deadly Burrowers, subterranean flesh-eating creatures.

The nerve-racking excitement from the lore of monsters hunting humans gives this film a unique twist. For those who don't mind a taste of gruesome violence, this Western horror project is a must-watch. The Burrowers features a flawless blend of Western and horror. Additionally, the monster's terrifying design has held up in the department of scary creatures so far. It's not necessarily an easy watch, but The Burrowers still represents the best of the Western and horror genres.

4 'Dead Birds' (2004)

Directed by Alex Turner

Starring the late Nicki Aycox, known for appearing in numerous supernatural films such as Jeepers Creepers, Dead Birds opens a box of surprises in a dying subgenre. Written by Simon Barrett, the film chronicles the experiences of runaway soldiers who turn into bank robbers but get more than they bargained for after taking refuge in an abandoned house. They fight to survive as ghosts of people formerly enslaved in the house haunt them.

The eerie atmosphere, gruesome violence, and standout performances from the ensemble cast deepen Dead Birds' narrative.

Despite the obvious features of a hidden gem, Alex Turner's Dead Birds remains underappreciated by mainstream audiences. Nevertheless, the eerie atmosphere, gruesome violence, and standout performances from the ensemble cast deepen the narrative and enhance it with striking, Lovecraft-inspired visuals. The film has an impressive cast, including Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, accompanied by Henry Thomas, Patrick Fugit, and Isaiah Washington.

3 'Ravenous' (1999)

Directed by Antonia Bird

Ravenous was a box office flop with just over $2 million grossed against its $12 million budget. It also failed to impress critics upon its release, scoring 52% on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical consensus that reads: "Ravenous tries bringing cannibal horror into an Old West setting, ending up with an uneven blend that will fail to satisfy most fans of either genre." John Spencer made his last theatrical appearance in the film as General Slauson alongside Guy Pearce, Robert Carlyle, David Arquette, and Jeremy Davies.

Despite the initial negative reception, Antonia Bird's Ravenous gradually rose through the ranks to become a cult classic. It combines elements from 1870s real-life events about the Donner Party and "The Colorado Cannibal," Alferd Packer, who feasted on his companions to survive when they became snowbound in the San Juan Mountains. Also, introducing a cannibalistic approach to Western horror is a smart way to stand out. Amid the unsettling atmosphere and violence, Bird threw in a touch of dark humor.

2 'High Plains Drifter' (1973)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

In his second directorial feature, Clint Eastwood made a perfect cocktail of Western and horror elements for fans of both genres. High Plains Drifter follows a mysterious stranger, played by Eastwood, who arrives in the small isolated town of Lago on a vengeful mission. His presence awakens supernatural forces, leading to a series of eerie occurrences. Other stars include Verna Bloom, Mariana Hill, and Jack Ging.

Fans of the subgenre were treated to an explosive season of Western horrors in the 1970s, and High Plains Drifter is arguably one of the best films of the decade. The film's haunting and unsettling atmosphere with a touch of violence makes for an iconic entry in the subgenre. As such, it garnered generally favorable reviews, grossing over $15 million at the domestic box office against its $5.5 million budget. Nonetheless, it has hardly gotten the attention it deserves in recent times.

1 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

Western horror movies don't get any better than Bone Tomahawk, but this masterpiece has mostly been relegated to the background. S. Craig Zahler made his directorial debut in this hidden gem that follows small-town Sheriff Franklin Hunt, played by Kurt Russell, as he leads a team to rescue three captives from a clan of cannibals. The film also stars Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, and Richard Jenkins.

Bone Tomahawk checks all the boxes of a staple Western and horror combined, including barbarous violence, adventure into the wild, gory scenes, and tension that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats. Zahler's direction and cast performances received positive reviews from critics, who considered it a refreshing entry into a mostly dying genre. However, Bone Tomahawk was a commercial failure, grossing about $475,846 against its $1.8 million budget. Still, the film now enjoys cult classic status, even if it should get far more love from mainstream audiences.

